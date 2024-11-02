Survivor 47 spoilers: Rachel told Tiyana about her Advantage before Tribal Council: Here’s what happened

Tiyana Hallums got blindsided at the Tribal Council during Episode 7 of Survivor 47.

But maybe Tiyana wasn’t as blindsided as we thought. In an exit interview after being sent home, Tiyana revealed that she knew about the Advantage Rachel LaMont used.

Shocked? Yeah, we were too. The editing of that Survivor 47 episode made it seem like nobody from the Tuku Tribe knew what was happening.

Earlier in the night, the castaways had been split into two groups of players to compete for a feast (ribs and sides) and safety.

Sol Yi was on the winning team and looking around after finishing the meal. That’s when he stumbled across an Advantage at the feast.

The Advantage had a twist: Sol had to give it to someone on the losing team. That person could use it to save themselves or to block someone’s vote.

Much chatter happened at the Tribal Council before host Jeff Probst told them it was time to vote. Rachel then stopped them and revealed she had received an Advantage.

Tiyana reveals a twist about Rachel’s Survivor 47 Advantage

“Leading up to that [Tribal], Rachel actually told me that she had the Advantage,” Tiyana revealed to Parade.

Tiyana explained that Rachel told her about the Advantage right before they were heading to the Tribal Council.

Rachel explained that someone gave it to her (Sol). The Advantage allowed her to leave the vote after she revealed it to Jeff.

This explanation from Rachel also came with a twinge of regret.

“And I had no time before we went to Tribal Council to tell anyone else that information. And so sometimes I think to myself, ‘Man, I wish I would have just sprinted to Kyle and Caroline and told them,'” Tiyana added in her chat with Mike Bloom.

So why didn’t Tiyana do that? She felt safe and was assured that Gabe Ortis was going home. Instead, Tiyana was sent packing on a 4-1 vote.

Below is a quick video clip of what Tiyana had planned to do before she learned about Rachel’s advantage. She said she had already planned to vote out a Tuku member.

A full exit interview for Survivor castaway Tiyana Hallums is shared below.

