Survivor deleted scene reveals Rachel getting Sol’s Advantage

Survivor 47 castaway Rachel LaMont was living on borrowed time. She appeared doomed to be sent home after the events at the latest Immunity Challenge.

Host Jeff Probst had the 12 remaining castaways split up into two teams during the latest episode. The teams then competed for a BBQ feast and Immunity.

Rachel had the misfortune of landing on a team with five Tuku Tribe members. She was alone and at risk of getting voted out if she didn’t win Immunity. And then her team lost (badly).

Rachel was sent to a beach with the five Tuku members, hoping something would shift in her favor. And then it did. An Advantage was dropped in her lap.

Sol Yi found an Advantage at the feast. The twist was that he had to send it to someone from the losing team. It gave him the chance to secure a secret alliance.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sol knew Rachel was alone, so he secretly sent the Advantage in her direction. Rachel received it moments before heading to that Tribal Council.

Rachel receives Sol’s advantage in Survivor deleted scene

Below is a new scene that the Survivor producers have released. It shows Rachel finding the Advantage at the Old Lavo Tribe.

“I found this note in my bag, and I just snuck over here to read it,” Rachel tells the camera as she unrolls a scroll.

Rachel learned that her Advantage came with choices. She could Block a Vote or gain Safety Without Power.

Rachel could block someone’s vote at the Tribal Council or gain safety by immediately leaving the meeting with Jeff Probst.

“It’s incredible. I cannot believe it’s happening,” an excited Rachel states.

She then speaks about getting the lifeline and breaks down what happened to her earlier that day.

The secret scene provides more context to a huge twist in the game.

Survivor news and notes

As we already know, Rachel used Sol’s Advantage and saved herself from elimination. But there’s another twist regarding Tiyana Hallums being voted out.

Rachel told Tiyana about the Advantage. The shocking revelation came during a Tiyana exit interview, and she spoke about her final day on the show. Things could have gone far differently at that Tribal Council.

Survivor alums are on Deal or No Deal 2 this winter. NBC brought back the game show spin-off and will continue with the reality TV slant.

The Traitors 3 cast and start date were revealed. Survivor alums are among the players competing for the prize money. Folks from Big Brother, The Real Housewives, and Bachelor Nation have joined them.

Below is a video where Tiyana speaks about her time on Survivor.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.