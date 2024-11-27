Survivor 49 cast: Jeff Probst hinted at celebrity player; did he name drop the person in a previous interview?

The Survivor 49 cast is under construction and host Jeff Probst has revealed some interesting (very early) information about the casting process.

Jeff has previously stated that a well-known celebrity applied to be on the Survivor 49 cast. Jeff added that the celebrity was going through the same process as regular applicants.

“We have somebody applying for 49 who is very accomplished… known around the world,” Jeff teased during his On Fire podcast.

“They too are going through the same casting process, the same way every other player did, because this is everything,” Jeff added.

Survivor 49 and Survivor 50 will be filmed during the spring and summer of 2025. So, those episodes are a long way from debuting on CBS.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While Survivor 50 will get the most attention due to the milestone, having a celebrity on Survivor 49 could be lots of fun.

Jeff Host teases a Survivor 49 cast member

Below is a clip from Jeff talking about Survivor 49 and how a celebrity applied to be on the show. It’s an interesting tidbit about the future season, and it could create some fun buzz for viewers.

Jeff spoke about the potential Survivor 49 player just as Survivor 47 began on CBS. This wouldn’t be the first celebrity to play Survivor, but we haven’t seen a big name in a few years.

Some notable celebrities who have played Survivor include former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, former NBA star Cliff Robinson, and The White Lotus creator Mike White.

Several podcasters have also appeared in recent seasons, including Jon Lovett and Aysha Welch on Survivor 47.

Listen to the clip below and see what you think about Jeff’s teaser. Are you interested in seeing a celebrity on the Survivor 49 cast?

Did Jeff forecast a particular celebrity on Survivor 49?

A Survivor fan site reached into the past and produced a video clip of Jeff talking about a celebrity he would love to see playing Survivor. The interview happened in 2013, but it certainly featured someone viewers would recognize on the beaches of Fiji.

“That’s a guy who could actually do it,” Jeff said about actor Neil Patrick Harris.

Neil is widely known for appearing as Count Olaf on A Series of Unfortunate Events and Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother. Long before that, he played Dr. Doogie Howser on Doogie Howser, M.D.

Neil has also been featured in many movies, including Starship Troopers, the Harold & Kumar films, The Smurfs, and Gone Girl.

Jeff noted that Neil was a Survivor super fan and someone who could potentially win the game.

Do you think Neil would be a good Survivor player? Leave us a comment below!

More news from Survivor

Jeff teased who he wanted on Survivor 50. He also spoke about the type of player he doesn’t want in Fiji for that groundbreaking season.

Survivor 48 cast bios have been leaked. These players star in the upcoming season, and the group is full of fresh faces playing the game for the first time.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.