Survivor 50 cast: Jeff Probst wants ‘joyful players’ and reveals who won’t be invited

Work on the Survivor 50 cast is underway. Host Jeff Probst is putting much thought into the upcoming season and wants it to be just right.

Jeff previously stated that the Survivor 50 cast will consist entirely of returning players. He also noted that he had roughly 100 people on a list of potential players.

Jeff has some specific ideas about what he wants to see from the momentous season, and that might help Survivor fans get lots of joy from it.

During a recent interview, Jeff spoke about how he wants Survivor 50 to be a “celebration” and that “joy” is what he hopes the castaways will bring to Fiji.

Many Survivor alums have shared on social media that they want to be part of Season 50. But not everyone will fit for this installment.

Jeff only wants people returning who are there for the experience of playing Survivor and not in it to avenge prior appearances.

Jeff wants ‘joyful’ and not ‘disgruntled’ Survivor 50 players

“The first word that came to me was celebrate. And that’s important to me because that’s going to guide us into our creative. We want fans to be happy. We want this to be a celebration,” Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly.

That’s how Jeff described the overlook of Survivor 50, and he wants players who fit that theme of celebrating. After 25 years of hosting the hit reality competition show, Jeff plans to celebrate Season 50.

Jeff was more specific when he described the type of players he wanted returning to Fiji.

“That means joyful players who are in a good mood and want to play,” Jeff stated. “We’re looking for players who want a second chance, who have something to prove to themselves.”

Jeff was also clear on which players he wanted to avoid on Survivor 50.

“We’re not looking for disgruntled players looking to settle a score,” Jeff revealed.

So, who gets invited to Survivor 50? Jeff wants to keep that information close to the vest (for now), but he did hint that someone from Survivor 47 is invited.

