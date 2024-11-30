Sierra Wright from Survivor confirms she modeled for Spirit Halloween, not Tana Mongeau as previously rumored

Tana Mongeau was not used as a Spirit Halloween model. How do we know? Because the mystery model is Sierra Wright from Survivor 47.

An odd mystery occurred where YouTube celebrity Tana Mongeau thought that Spirit Halloween had used her likeness to create Halloween costumes.

The self-professed “social media juggernaut” has millions of followers on social media and her YouTube page. She was also in a short relationship with Jake Paul— the same Jake Paul who just boxed Mike Tyson.

“Tana Mongeau said on her podcast that she was suing Spirit Halloween because she and he fans believe that this Tana,” stated TikTik reporter Kate Riccio.

Kate showed an image of a Sally Costume (Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas) and stated that it looked much like Tana.

But it turns out this wasn’t Tana at all. And it all ties to the sister of someone on the Survivor 47 cast.

Who modeled the Sally costume and others for Spirit Halloween?

The TikTok video below reveals how it became obvious that Sierra Wright had posed for the Spirit Halloween costume.

“My little sister modeled for @spirithalloween this year! go find her in halloween stores near you,” reads an Instagram post from Sierra’s big sister.

Sierra Wright confirms she was the Spirit Halloween model

Sierra saw the online controversy and her link to the Sally costume. This led her to create a post on TikTok as well.

“I’m here to solve your Spirit halloween costume mystery!” Sierra wrote on TikTok.

“You guys, I’m not sure how I’m so freaking late to this, because apparently this theory that this photo and costume at Spirit Halloween is Tana Mongeau. And I’m here to tell you it’s actually me,” Sierra tells her TikTok followers.

Sierra shared some behind-the-scenes videos from her photo shoot and fresh images of her in the costume. Indeed, the mystery has finally been solved.

