Survivor 47 player Sierra Wright got engaged

Survivor alum Sierra Wright just shared the great news that she is engaged!

Justin Ammerman is the lucky man who popped the question to Sierra, and she is now sporting a beautiful engagement ring.

“Forever with you,” reads the simple caption to Sierra’s engagement announcement.

Her post has already yielded many responses from friends, fans, and followers.

“Congrats!! What a beautiful couple!! 🥂🎉,” one response to her Instagram post reads.

“She got that ring,” exclaimed Survivor 46 alum David Jelinsky.

This engagement is yet another reason Survivor reunions are so much fun. News like this could be saved for a big reveal on national television. Alas, the Survivor 47 cast didn’t get a reunion.

Even though Sierra was voted out, we will see her as a jury member for the rest of the Season 47 episodes. She also gets to vote on the Sole Survivor.

Sierra Wright gets engaged

Below is Sierra’s Instagram post where she made her announcement. She attached four images, including one a friend must have taken from when Justin proposed.

Her smile is huge during and after the big moment.

“The”AHH!! Congratulationssss you two! 😍🥰🤍 I couldn’t be happier for you!” one comment reads.

“So beyond happy for you two ❤️😍,” wrote another person.

“THAT’S WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT!! So excited for you both,” relayed another follower.

Comments on Sierra’s engagement announcement. Pic credit: @Sierra.wright/Instagram

More from Sierra Wright regarding Survivor 47

Ahead of the fateful Survivor 47 Auction episode, Sierra posted about it on Instagram.

“CHEESING because the Survivor Auction is making a return! This was my favorite part about watching Survivor growing up. Odds the grubs end up on my plate????” Sierra wrote.

As we already know, that was the episode where Sierra got blindsided and sent to the jury. It was the end of her time as a Survivor player and when she became the Queen of Ponderosa.

