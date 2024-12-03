Sol’s Ponderosa video revealed from Survivor 47

A new Survivor 47 Ponderosa video was released. This one features Sol Yi – the second member of the Survivor 47 jury.

Sol got voted out during Episode 9, ending his goal of winning that $1 million prize.

Recent Survivor episodes have shown Sol dressed to impress, often sporting a mean mug that was part of an inside joke.

Sierra Wright revealed the “bitter” look was intentional at Tribal Councils. Survivor fans have noticed the looks.

But back to Sol. He finished 10th place on the season and will vote on the Sole Survivor for Season 47.

When castaways are voted off the show, they go to Ponderosa. At Ponderosa they get checked out, eat real meals, and enjoy beds again.

Ponderosa video for Sol Yi from Survivor 47

Below is Sol’s video from Ponderosa. He shares an upbeat look at his time in the game.

We see Sol getting voted out on Day 16, and the moment host Jeff Probst snuffed his torch.

Yes, Sol filmed the video while he was shirtless (of course).

“How I’m feeling right now… is I’m living the freaking dream in Ponderosa,” Sol tells the camera.

Sol was enjoying the free drinks, but he was done with coconut.

Sol also blamed Genevieve Mushaluk for taking him out, whom he called “The Terminator” during the video.

Check out the full video below and leave a supportive comment for Sol Yi.

Survivor alums and fans respond to Sol’s video

The Survivor Instagram video received many comments from alums and fans (already).

“We love the Sol Survivor,” posted Sierra Wright.

“I ♥️my new best friend sol,” wrote Teeny Chirichillo.

“I loved how Teeny checked him out after he showed up in the jury. 😍,” wrote a Survivor follower.

A huge Sol fan wrote a long note about their enjoyment of watching him on the show.

“Honestly Sol is one of my favorite players of all time! At times it seems like he was the only sane person living in crazy town. 🙃 I’m astonished he could stay so positive! Good for you, Sol!” posted the fan.

Comments from Survivor fans and Sol supporters. Pic credit: @SurvivorCBS/Instagram

