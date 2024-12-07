Survivor 47: Caroline addresses ‘dirt’ on Sue’s face

Survivor fans have been obsessed with the “dirt” on the face of Sue Smey this season, posting about it non-stop on social media.

Facebook groups have become inundated with people posting about Sue’s face rather than focusing on her gameplay this season.

Caroline Vidmar addressed and answered many fan inquiries during a new exit interview.

Operation Italy ended Caroline’s time on Survivor (as a player). Andy Rueda, Genevieve Mushaluk, and Sam Phalen carried out a plan that sent her to the jury.

Caroline will help vote for the Survivor 47 winner in Part 2 of the season finale.

With Caroline on the jury, she can now speak about her time on Survivor. It has revealed some interesting tidbits that viewers didn’t see on TV.

Caroline speaks about the ‘dirt’ on Sue’s face

Sue and Caroline were very close on Survivor 47, possibly making them the strongest duo in the game. While the partnership didn’t save Caroline from being blindsided, it gave Caroline information she could share later.

Their closeness came up in an interview with Parade, where the interviewer asked Caroline why she didn’t tell Sue about the “dirt on her face.”

“I did! Every single day,” Caroline responded before adding, ” I tried so hard. Rachel did too. Other tribe mates did too.”

But it wasn’t actually “dirt” on her face.

“And okay, I would love to clarify this as well. It’s not dirt on her face; it’s mostly soot. So Sue is incredible, and she would tend to the fire a lot,” Caroline stated.

“And the way she would attend to the fire is moving things around in a way where her hands were very sooty. And she would touch her face quite a bit. So we would spend a lot of time trying to scrub it off her face. But it was really caked in there,” Caroline further explained.

It sounds like Sue was great about keeping the fire going and that a consequence was continuously getting soot on herself. This is one of those things that doesn’t always make it into episodes but is important as the castaways try to stay warm at night.

