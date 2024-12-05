Survivor 47 reveals its final six players

Survivor 47, Episode 12 aired Wednesday night, leading to another elimination at Tribal Council.

Kyle Ostwald was voted out during the last episode, with Day 20 being his last as a player.

Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final seven.

The first four jurors were Sierra Wright, Sol Yi, Gabe Ortis, and Kyle. Someone new would join them soon.

Below is a brief recap of the December 4 episode of Survivor. This served as Season 47, Episode 12 of the hit reality competition show.

As a reminder, the Survivor 47 finale is a two-day event spread across December 11 and 18.

Survivor 47, Episode 12 recap

Genevieve and Sam were on an island against the five other players.

Sue and Caroline appeared to be the tightest duo left.

A Reward Challenge happened early in Episode 12 of Survivor 47. Italian food was on the line, along with margaritas.

The players were excited as Jeff Probst rattled off a menu that included pizza, pasta, salad, and wine. Jeff later added that they would spend the night there and letters from home awaited.

Rachel was in front, followed by Genevieve, Andy, and Sam. Sam caught Rachel at the final stage.

Sam won the Reward Challenge. Sam picked Andy and Genevive to join him. Teeny, Rachel, Sue, and Caroline returned to camp with nothing. Teeny called it a “last supper” for that trio.

This was Sam’s third Sanctuary Reward, giving him added energy for that upcoming Immunity Challenge. The letters from home sparked the trio.

Operation Italy

Sam gave Genevive his expired Individual Immunity Idol. Genevieve used the expired Idol and bracelets to construct a Fake Immunity Idol.

A plan was hatched to work as a trio (Sam, Genevieve, and Andy) and take out Rachel.

Andy suggested Genevieve had an Immunity Idol and everyone else needed to split their votes between Sam and Genevive at the next Tribal Council.

Would the trio be able to trick the foursome into making a mistake?

Individual Immunity and the 12th Tribal Council

Rachel dominated the Immunity Challenge. Nobody else was even close. She was safe and had a spot in the final six.

At camp, Genevieve showed Teeny her Fake Immunity Idol. She convinced Teeny it was real.

Andy continued to push for the foursome to split their votes between Sam and Genevieve.

Caroline went through Genevieve’s bag to see if she had the Idol (it wasn’t there).

Sue told Caroline she would use her Idol to save her if she got nervous at Tribal Council.

Tribal Council was tense as Jeff Probst asked pointed questions. The producers set it up so that the vote wasn’t easily predicted.

Jeff read the votes as Sam, Genevieve, Caroline, Sam, Genevieve, Caroline, and Caroline.

Caroline Vidmar was blindsided and voted out. Sam, Genevieve, and Andy pulled it off.

Here’s a look at the final Survivor 47 episode schedule. It includes some bonus content and a new format for the finale.

