Survivor season finale recap: Who made the final four?

The two-night Survivor 47 season finale began on Wednesday night.

A two-hour installment on December 11 featured the final six players trying to make it to the final four.

Andy Rueda, Genevieve Mushaluk, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final six.

Caroline Vidmar got blindsided during the previous episode. Andy, Sam, and Genevieve succeeded in splitting the votes.

Heading into the final episodes, Rachel and Sue each had a Hidden Immunity Idol. Genevieve was also holding a Fake Idol that she had shown Teeny.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Drama was coming for the final six, and several players knew they needed to win the upcoming Immunity Challenge.

Survivor 47, Episode 13 recap

Host Jeff Probst opened the season finale (part one) and described the final six players and how much they wanted to win.

Sue was scrambling as the new episode began. The previous Tribal Council had taken away her best ally (Caroline).

Sue told the camera that she wanted to “rip Andy’s head off his shoulders.”

Genevieve, Andy, and Sam celebrated on the beach (by themselves) about pulling off Operation Italy.

Teeny, Sue, and Rachel were shocked and Teeny stated they all “looked like idiots” after Andy fooled them.

Teeny was later shown trying to join Sam, Andy, and Genevieve in a new alliance.

Rachel spotted the quartet chatting and snuck through the bushes to spy on them. She listened to their entire conversation.

Sue woke up on Day 23 to search for more advantages. Rachel saw her and told Sue about her Hidden Immunity Idol.

hope rachel and sue actually do pull something off#Survivor #Survivor47 pic.twitter.com/M4BmWx1b4y — mickey tank bank (@gretchen0912) December 12, 2024

Intense Survivor 47 Reward and Immunity Challenge

The final six players were greeted with an intense challenge on Day 23. They were competing for a reward and immunity in an obstacle course on the water. It ended with a puzzle.

“I hate puzzles,” Teeny stated as all six players made it to the puzzle stage within moments.

Rachel and Genevieve raced out to the big lead on the puzzle. Genevieve began crying as she closed in on winning it.

Genevieve won the Immunity Challenge and a spot in the final five. She was also rewarded with food at the Sanctuary. Sam told Genevieve not to pick him and let someone else eat.

Genevieve chose Sue and Teeny to join her for the feast. Andy, Rachel, and Sue returned to camp.

At their feast, Teeny accidentally told Sue about Genevieve’s Fake Idol. But Teeny didn’t know it was fake, and neither did Sue.

genevieve said she doesn't like these type of puzzles then goes on to win the challenge. #survivor #survivor47 pic.twitter.com/e2wyERtp3p — mikey ♉️ #teamsue #teamgenevieve (@resilienceisme2) December 12, 2024

First Tribal Council for Survivor 47, Episode 13

A pseudo funeral was held for Rachel at Tribal Council as Genevieve, Sam, Andy, and Teeny all revealed they were voting her out.

But Rachel had a plan. And Sue was in on it.

When Sam went to vote, he found his vote had been blocked.

Rachel played her Immunity Idol before Jeff read off the votes.

Jeff read the votes: Rachel, Rachel, Rachel, Andy, and Andy.

Andy Rueda was voted out and sent to the jury.

The second hour of Survivor 47, Episode 13

Genevieve and Rachel celebrated their battle continuing to decide who would win Survivor 47. When Rachel went Idol hunting at camp, Sam searched her bag for Advantages.

Genevieve began following Rachel around as they searched for a Hidden Immunity Idol. The search left Teeny, Sam, and Sue at camp.

The trio expressed frustrations about Genevieve and Rachel counting them out. Sue even suggested she would turn on Rachel, but all this conjecture was before the final five Immunity Challenge.

Genevieve and Rachel can know they’re both good but keep that competition private cmon ladies #survivor #survivor47 pic.twitter.com/SQVMSdmAJu — Izzy (@realityizzy) December 12, 2024

The final five Immunity Challenge

Another obstacle course awaited the final five players. It ended with the castaways having to stack six balls from a wobbly platform. Everyone struggled.

Rachel and Genevieve were again battling each other for the challenge victory. It came down to the final ball for each lady. As Rachel was trying to place her ball, Genevieve’s stack dropped.

Rachel won her third Individual Immunity Challenge. She had a guaranteed spot in the final four.

Is Genevieve’s Idol real or fake?

Sam told people that Genevieve’s Idol was fake. But Rachel didn’t believe him after what the duo had pulled off with Andy. Genevieve also came clean to Teeny about it being fake, but Rachel said it was another ruse to split the vote.

#Survivor47

Rachel and Teeny trying to figure out if Genevieve's idol is real: pic.twitter.com/yHlN8i9yar — JJNW's Ghost (@JJNW_Ghost) December 12, 2024

Who made it to the Survivor 47 final four?

A second Tribal Council happened late in the December 11 episode.

Sam told everyone to vote against Genevieve, but they still didn’t trust him. How would they vote? Teeny spent a long time in the voting booth trying to decide.

Sue played her Hidden Immunity Idol on herself.

Jeff read the votes: Genevieve, Sam, Sam, Genevieve, and Genevieve.

Genevieve Mushaluk was voted out in fifth place.

Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final four on Survivor 47.

More news from the Survivor world

Teeny addressed her blowup on Sam. Her reaction on social media led to a response from Liz “Applebee’s” Wilcox from Survivor 46.

Here’s what Survivor fans said about Teeny’s blowup. Many viewers turned on her after she spoke badly of Sam.

Caroline revealed why Sue didn’t save her with the Idol. Caroline had some shocking revelations to the question asked by many fans.

Caroline also spoke about the “dirt” on Sue’s face. Sue has seen the fan comments about herself on social media, so she released a makeup tutorial video.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.