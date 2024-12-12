Survivor 47 season finale: Promo for part two revealed

Survivor is halfway through the Fall 2024 season finale after two more players were eliminated during the December 11 episode.

Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final four of Survivor 47.

A dramatic night saw Andy Rueda and Genevieve Mushaluk voted out despite some inspired gameplay by the duo.

CBS changed the format for the Survivor season finale, so it is now four hours split over two days.

The two hours on December 11 saw the final six players cut down to four. Now, the December 18 episode will reveal the Survivor 47 winner.

Rachel appears to be the favorite to win, especially due to jury reactions at the previous two Tribal Councils. But can she make it to the final three?

Survivor 47, Episode 14 synopsis

“The stakes could not be higher at a crucial, muddy Immunity Challenge; castaways must spark a win or flame out at a Fire-Making showdown to earn their way to the final three; one castaway is crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize,” reads the full synopsis for Survivor 47, Episode 14.

Survivor 47 promo for Part 2 of the season finale

Below is the promo for the final episode of Survivor 47. The two-hour installment on December 18 reveals the Survivor 47 winner.

The footage is exciting, including a stoic scene of the final four players standing on a beach in Fiji. One of those players is about to win that $1 million prize.

As the synopsis above hints, the players get very muddy as they compete in the final Individual Immunity Challenge of the season.

The winner of the final challenge picks someone to join them in the final three. The other two players must battle it in a Fire-Making Challenge, with the winner advancing and the loser joining the jury.

An eight-person jury will vote for the Season 47 Sole Survivor before everyone enjoys a pizza party in Fiji.

