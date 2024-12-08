Survivor fans turned on Teeny after latest episode and here’s what they have said: ‘It’s a bummer’

Many Survivor fans got upset with Teeny Chirichillo after she blew up during Episode 12 of the new season.

Sam Phalen won a Reward Challenge that landed him an Italian buffet and letters from home.

Sam picked Andy Rueda and Genevieve Mushaluk to join him at the feast, sending Teeny, Sue Smey, Rachel LaMont, and Caroline Vidmar back to camp hungry.

While Sam, Andy, and Genevieve ate and planned, the four other ladies had to commiserate over not being selected.

Teeny was particularly upset, calling it the “last supper” for Sam and railing against his decision to take Andy and Genevieve to the reward.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Teeny has addressed the rant on social media, but many Survivor fans have shared their thoughts online.

Survivor fans react to Teeny’s blowup on Survivor 47

Below are some social media posts that Survivor fans made during and after Teeny’s tirade on Survivor 47, Episode 12.

“Teeny is an entitled brat who had a tantrum on national TV bc she couldn’t get drunk, AGAIN. Yes it’s a bummer you weren’t picked, but her rage & entitlement were pathetic,” wrote a grumpy fan named Christina.

Teeny is an entitled brat who had a tantrum on national TV bc she couldn’t get drunk, AGAIN.🍷🥴Yes it’s a bummer you weren’t picked, but her rage & entitlement were pathetic. Plus disliking Sam just bc he’s male? Talk about acceptance 🤦‍♀️

Lost me as a fan! #Survivor #Survivor47 pic.twitter.com/BYfgohcXfJ — Christina d (@MXGirl971) December 5, 2024

“There was never a right decision for Sam. There never is in that situation. But Teeny is delusional at this point. Nothing was changing her mind. #Survivor,” wrote another Survivor fan.

This particular fan felt Sam had no choice but to go with Andy and Genevieve, and based on the episode’s results (Caroline being blindsided), they are probably correct.

There was never a right decision for Sam. There never is in that situation. But Teeny is delusional at this point. Nothing was changing her mind. #Survivor pic.twitter.com/xdMZFgu42L — Sherri (@buckeyegirl25) December 5, 2024

One Survivor fan noted that they used to like Teeny but that her comments about Sam changed their mind. The fan also suggested that the editing may have left something out.

“And for the record, I liked Teeny in the beginning. I liked her vulnerability, emotions & journey to self discovery, but her temper tantrum this week reminded me of Liz, from #Survivor 46. She also has a lot of hate towards @Sam_Phalen. Maybe something wasn’t shown? #Survivor47,” the fan wrote.

The same fan also responded to that comment, noting the moment Teeny got upset with Genevieve during the episode.

“Teeny is such a brat! Genevieve was being honest with her and she takes that as a threat. Sit down. Am I the only one who gets more annoyed with Teeny as #Survivor47 goes on? Jeez, she bugs me. #Survivor,” they posted.

And for the record, I liked Teeny in the beginning. I liked her vulnerability, emotions & journey to self discovery, but her temper tantrum this week reminded me of Liz, from #Survivor 46. She also has a lot of hate towards @Sam_Phalen. Maybe something wasn’t shown? #Survivor47 https://t.co/4KCd7jf920 pic.twitter.com/4eUPIAMS0f — ShimBo84🎗️ (@ShimBo84) December 5, 2024

More news from the world of Survivor

Caroline revealed why Sue didn’t save her with the Idol. The seventh-place finisher had lots to say about the situation in her exit interviews.

Caroline also addressed the “dirt” on Sue’s face. Unfortunately, Sue’s face has been a popular topic on social media this season, leading to Caroline addressing the situation.

Here’s a new look at the Survivor 48 cast. The group is ready for primetime, and early bios have been leaked online.

As a reminder, Teeny, Sam, Andy, Genevieve, Sue, and Rachel made the final six on Survivor 47. One of those players will win the $1 million prize.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.