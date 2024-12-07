Survivor 48 cast: A fire captain and stunt performer are ready to shine

The Survivor 48 cast is officially on deck. This group of players will shine during the winter and spring of 2025.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Survivor 48 debuts on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The new players get a two-hour episode for their introductions, and then episodes shift back to 90 minutes on Wednesday, March 5.

CBS viewers will be excited to know that a new season of The Amazing Race (Season 37) will arrive on March 5 (at 9:30/8:30c).

This is another 26-day season, with a sped-up clock and very little food to sustain the Survivor 48 cast.

The new Survivor cast includes a social worker, a product manager, a Discord engineer, a fire captain, a stunt performer, and a judicial law clerk.

The Survivor 48 cast list

Below is the rumored Survivor 48 cast list. The leaked names come from Inside Survivor folks, a fan site that routinely learns the names early.

Since CBS hasn’t confirmed these names yet, we must consider them rumors until the network confirms them.

We expect a Survivor 48 teaser promo to hit on Wednesday, December 18.

Fifteen player names have already been revealed. The final three names will come later.

Bianca Roses – A 32-year-old Strategic PR Consultant from Arlington, VA.

Cedrek McFadden – A 46-year-old Surgeon from Greenville, SC.

Charity Nelms – A 34-year-old Flight Attendant from St. Petersburg, FL.

David Kinne – A 38-year-old Stunt Performer from Long Beach, CA.

Eva Erickson – A 24-year-old Engineering Grad Student from Providence, RI.

Joe Hunter – A 45-year-old Fire Captain from Sacramento, CA.

Kamilla Karthigesu – A 31-year-old Discord Engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kevin Leung – A 33-year-old Finance Manager from San Francisco, CA.

Kyle Fraser – A 30-year-old Judicial Law Clerk from Brooklyn, NY.

Mary Zheng – A 31-year-old Social Worker from Philadelphia, PA.

Mitch Guerra – A 34-year-old PE Teacher from Waco, TX.

Saiounia Hughley – A 30-year-old Brand Strategist from Los Angeles, CA.

Shauhin Davari – A 37-year-old College Public Speaking Instructor from Costa Mesa, CA.

Stephanie Berger – A 37-year-old Product Manager from Brooklyn, NY.

Thomas Krottinger – A 34-year-old Vice President In A&R from Los Angeles, CA.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.