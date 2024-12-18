The Traitors 3 releases intense new promo packed with footage

The Traitors 3 just dropped an exciting new promo.

A new season for the hit reality competition show arrives this winter, and Peacock is increasing the promotion.

The Traitors returns on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Peacock will again stream new episodes weekly.

A brand new Traitors cast is also waiting for their chance to shine. It features people from various reality shows.

The first two seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock, so new fans can watch them this winter.

As a reminder, The Traitors cast competes for part of a $250,000 prize pool in the Scottish Highlands.

New promo for The Traitors 3

“Oh, I’ve missed this! A new season of #TheTraitorsUS arrives January 9 only on Peacock,” reads the caption of a new X video from Peacock.

Host Alan Cumming introduces the nearly two minutes of new footage from the upcoming season. We see more from The Traitors 3 cast and what they are in for this time.

“Come friends, come foe, come one, come all! To the Highlands to see who lives and who falls,” Alan Cumming states as the video begins.

Alan enjoys the theatrics of his hosting job, and he pulls out all the stops with this new promo – including his costumes.

We also get to hear some dramatic quotes from people playing the game.

“To get the job done, I’ll stab you in the back,” states Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I don’t want to be the duck; I want to shoot the duck,” states Britney Haynes from Big Brother.

“I intend to leave as queen of the castle,” predicts Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City.

The full promo is shared below. Watch it and leave a comment about your excitement level for Season 3 of The Traitors US.

Oh, I've missed this!



A new season of #TheTraitorsUS arrives January 9 only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/BFZU2iAcuL — Peacock (@peacock) December 18, 2024

The Traitors 3 cast

Below are the bios for the cast members of The Traitors 3. We have players from Survivor, Bachelor Nation, The Real Housewives, and Big Brother (to name a few).

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser

Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor

Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset

Ciara Miller from Summer House

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City

Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Zac Efron’s brother)

Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins from Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (a British Royal)

Nikki Garcia from WWE (a Professional Wrestler)

Rob Mariano from Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Sam Asghari (an Actor, Model, and Britney Spears’ ex)

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos from Survivor (a two-time Survivor winner)

Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise

The Traitors 3 debuts January 9 on Peacock.