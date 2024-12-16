Boston Rob Mariano picked to host the Deal or No Deal Island After Show: Here’s what we know

There is good news for Deal or No Deal Island fans, and it involves Boston Rob Mariano, a fan favorite from Season 1.

Deal or No Deal Island (DONDI), the spinoff of Deal or No Deal, returns on January 7, 2025, and will now feature an after-show with Boston Rob.

DONDI was an immediate hit with fans, combining the adventure of a reality show like Survivor or Amazing Race with suitcases of cash and the Banker.

Boston Rob was the main reason fans watched Season 1 of DONDI and were hoping he could be involved in Season 2 somehow.

Now, fans don’t have to wonder if he would show up as the Banker, much like Howie Mandel did in Season 1.

When Joe Manganiello teased an “insane” Season 2, fans could only dream that Boston Rob would show up in a cameo or some fashion, and now we know that he is hosting the Deal or No Deal Island After Show.

Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob: What Do We Know?

NBC teased that the dropped trailer would reveal Boston Rob as the after-show host, allowing fans to “get the real story.”

Boston Rob fans know that he loves to strategize and plan every move in whatever reality game show he competes in, and this new after-show will allow him to share his wisdom with the Season 2 players of DONDI.

DONDI Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, January 7, with a two-hour oversized show on NBC. Fans now have an after-show to look forward to watching.

The Deal or No Deal After Show with Boston Rob will stream on Peacock, NBC’s YouTube, and NBC.com the following day each week.

Boston Rob, a Season 1 DONDI Islander, promises to be back with “iced tea time” while he gets the real story from the other contestants.

According to Monsters and Critics, these contestants include Parvati Shallow, a veteran survivor like Boston Rob, and Dr. Will Kirby from Big Brother fame.

This time, the suitcases hiding around the island amount to 200 million dollars.

Boston Rob will be the perfect host to interview the ousted contestants and learn their strategies and why they didn’t work.

January cannot get here soon enough.

Boston Rob teased another project coming out

Boston Rob shared on Instagram that he had wrapped up a new voice-over project and that details would soon come out.

He said, “Just wrapped a V.O. studio session @adrenalinestudios for a new project!!!🎥 I can’t wait to tell you all about it! Details Drop this Monday!!!🔥 Stay Tuned!!🏝️”

Boston Rob always offers something new, and fans love discovering where they can catch the savvy reality show winner on their screens.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 will air on January 7, 2025, on NBC.