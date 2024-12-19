The Survivor 47 winner was revealed on Wednesday night.

Fans had been waiting for 14 weeks to learn who won Survivor 47.

Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the Survivor 2024 final four.

Rachel seemed to be the favorite to win, but would she make it to the final three?

The two-hour episode on December 18 featured the players getting to a final three, the jury selecting its winner, and a party to celebrate the season.

All that work from the 26-day grueling season came down to an eight-member jury and someone walked away with a $1 million prize.

The final three players meet the eight-person jury

Rachel won the final Individual Immunity Challenge. She chose Sue to join her in the final three.

Rachel chose Teeny vs Sam as the Fire-Making Challenge participants. They loved the chance to prove themselves in front of the jury.

Sam beat Teeny in the Fire-Making Showdown.

Rachel, Sue, and Sam had to face the eight-person jury.

Who is the Survivor 47 winner?

Rachel LaMont won Survivor 47. The vote was more one-sided than the editing seemed to indicate.

The final vote was 7-1, with Rachel in first and Sam in second place. Sue finished third.

Kyle was the player who voted for Sam.

Rachel left Fiji with the $1 million prize and a spot among the game’s best players.

Survivor fans react to the season finale

Many fans shared thoughts about the new episode and who should win Survivor 47.

“Rachel has been an amazing player and entered the record books. But I truly believe Sam has played a better overall game. He has done more with less. Struggled on the bottom for weeks, with no advantages or immunity wins. He’d get my jury vote,” wrote one Survivor fan.

Rachel has been an amazing player and entered the record books. But I truly believe Sam has played a better overall game. He has done more with less. Struggled on the bottom for weeks, with no advantages or immunity wins. He’d get my jury vote. #Survivor #Survivor47 pic.twitter.com/UZCr9UfhXM — Ryan H. (@rantryan) December 19, 2024

“It’s wild that the editing is painting this as Sam versus Rachel when Sue has so much credit to her game. But the jury is already in favor of him. Kyle most of the times you won she was your competition,” posted another Survivor fan.

It's wild that the editing is painting this as Sam versus Rachel when Sue has so much credit to her game. But the jury is already in favor of him. Kyle most of the times you won she was your competition #survivor #Survivor47 pic.twitter.com/QSyyYnB8Ir — Nicole Weaver (@nikkibernice) December 19, 2024

Another fan loved seeing Rachel make it to the end.

but we have to stick to the real agenda… unfortunately in the process we had to sacrifice Teeny. RACHEL 4 THE WIN #Survivor https://t.co/zg2IcIWOzq pic.twitter.com/WGDMr9Vjng — falkune (@faIkune) December 19, 2024

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.