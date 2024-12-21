Survivor alums speak about being on The Traitors 3

The Traitors 3 cast features four Survivor alums this winter.

Survivor fans have good reasons to watch the Peacock reality competition show again.

Previously, four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields won the first season of The Traitors US.

Cirie also appeared on Big Brother 25 after she left Scotland.

Two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine appeared on The Traitors US Season 2. She nearly made it to the end as well.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Stephenie LaGrossa from Survivor: Palau was also on the first season of The Traitors US, and Survivor legend Parvati Shallow was on The Traitors 2.

Who are the Survivor alums on The Traitors 3?

As we mentioned, four Survivor alums are featured in the new season of The Traitors.

Boston Rob Mariano leads the way, who won a season of Survivor, met his wife Amber Brkich on the show, and also appeared on Survivor: Winner At War.

Boston Rob was also featured on the first season of Deal or No Deal Island.

Two-time Survivor winner Tony Vlachos is also on The Traitors 3. He won the $2 million prize on Survivor 40 and is one of only two people to win Survivor USA twice.

Jeremy Collins and Carolyn Wiger also join Rob and Tony. They add another fun layer to the cast.

Jeremy won Survivor: Cambodia and placed tenth on Survivor: San Juan del Sur. The firefighter from Massachusetts was also on Winners at War with Rob and Tony.

Carolyn was on Survivor 44 and brought a unique energy to Fiji. Her wacky personality is about to be introduced to the rest of the reality television world.

A fun new The Traitors promo starring Survivor alums

Below is a new promo that Peacock just released for The Traitors 3. This one features the four Survivor alums speaking about who they do or don’t want to see in Scotland this season. We also see Dylan Efron (Zac Efron’s younger brother pop up).

“Omg I can’t wait!! I can’t stop laughing,” Carolyn captioned a social media post with the promo.

Watch the promo and leave us a comment about the new cast. Are you excited to see the Survivor alums in action?

More Survivor and Traitors news

Here’s the full cast for The Traitors 3. Many folks from reality TV are battling for part of a $250,000 prize this winter.

Survivor 48 footage has been released. This new footage is for the upcoming season for this winter and spring on CBS.

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock. Earlier seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

The Traitors 3 debuts January 9 on Peacock. Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.