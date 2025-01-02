Big Brother alums Rachel Reilly and Frankie Grande on Worst Cooks in America: Check out the teaser footage

A new season of Worst Cooks in America is beginning on Food Network.

Two Big Brother alums are among the players, as this is another season of its celebrity spin-off.

Ten celebrities are involved in the new season, and the players are split up into teams of heroes and villains.

Worst Cooks in America is a Food Network show that brings together some terrible cooks to improve their abilities in the kitchen.

A $25,000 check is on the line for the most-improved cook, and it also comes with a nice ego boost for the winner.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, chefs Jeff Mauro and Antonia Lofaso will try to turn these terrible cooks into kitchen masters.

Could one of the Big Brother alums of this new season emerge as the winner?

Worst Cooks in America celebrity cast

Below is the cast list for Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains.

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly adds another reality TV show to her belt. She has also appeared on The Amazing Race, The Traitors US, and various other one-offs for TV.

Big Brother 16 alum Frankie Grande is also on the new cast. He was recently seen as a player on the first season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

The cast also features Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars, Wes Bergmann from The Challenge, and Corinne Olympios from The Bachelor.

Sebastian Bach (singer from Skid Row)

Cheryl Burke (Dancing with the Stars)

Frankie Grande (actor, dancer, Big Brother 16, Reindeer Games)

Adam Rippon (Olympic figure skater, Stars on Mars)

Trinity the Tuck (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Wes Bergmann (The Challenge, The Traitors US 3)

Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind, Perfect Match)

Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise)

Tiffany “New York” Pollard (Flavor of Love, I Love New York)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother, The Amazing Race, The Traitors US)

When is the season premiere for Worst Cooks in America?

This new season of Worst Cooks in America debuts with a two-hour season premiere on Sunday, January 5 at 8/7c.

A 90-minute episode on January 12 follows the premiere.

Rachel Reilly shared an Instagram post about appearing on this show. Check it out below. Who do you think can win this new season?

More news from the Big Brother world

Several Big Brother alums are on a new season of The Traitors. They will battle folks from Survivor, Bachelor Nation, and the Real Housewives franchises.

A Big Brother showmance recently hit up Walt Disney World. Someone from BB26 also joined them.

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains debuts Sunday, January 5 at 8/7c on Food Network and Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.