Big Brother showmance hits Walt Disney World, shares fun pics

Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez from Big Brother 25 recently hit up Walt Disney World.

The Big Brother showmance is still going strong more than a year after they exited the house.

America and Cory frequently interact with fans on social media, and their live Twitch sessions draw many viewers.

Maybe this is a couple who should appear on a future season of The Amazing Race? They could certainly be fun to watch.

Last weekend, an event in Florida drew many folks from reality television. That included many people who have competed on Big Brother and Survivor.

It seems that America and Cory took full advantage of being down in Florida to hang out with fellow alums and then visit Disney.

Big Brother showmance hits Walt Disney World with a friend

“In between shifts at Tiana’s salt mine 😭⛏️🐸,” America Lopez captioned a new Instagram post.

Her social media share began with a picture of her in front of Cinderella’s castle at Walt Disney World.

The second and third photos featured Cory with his arms around America as they posed in front of the castle.

Social media followers got a surprise in the fourth photo when a Big Brother 26 alum popped up.

Quinn Martin from this past season of Big Brother had fun with the couple, appearing with them in front of a Toy Story ride in the fifth picture.

Later in America’s slideshow, she shared a fun photo on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (formerly Splash Mountain).

Cory and America had some Halloween fun

Earlier this fall, Cory and America dressed in a couple’s costume for Halloween.

“Im afraid I just blue myself 🤭💙,” America captioned her Instagram post.

Check out the BB25 couple dressed for Halloween in the Instagram post below.

More news from the Big Brother world

A Big Brother 26 reunion recently happened in Florida. Many houseguests from the 2024 season of Big Brother took part in an event that included signing autographs for fans and partying with alums from previous seasons.

Tyler Crispen is sporting a new look, and an alum called him “Aquaman.” The runner-up from BB20 and cast member of Big Brother: All-Stars 2 is flashing a mustache now.

Angela Murray from BB26 auctioned off a blouse. She put up some Big Brother memorabilia to support a good cause.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season that featured Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez as players (BB25).

Big Brother 27 airs in the summer of 2025 on CBS.