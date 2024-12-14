Big Brother alum Tyler Crispen debuted new look, got called ‘Aquaman’ by fellow alum

Tyler Crispen from Big Brother 20 and Big Brother: All-Stars 2 recently shared some new headshots.

This came after Tyler participated in “No-Shave November” and cleaned up his look this month.

Many Big Brother alums and fans noticed Tyler sports a mustache with his new look. Some loved it, while others cracked jokes on social media.

Tyler referenced his mustache in a follow-up video, where he reacted to seeing all the online comments about it.

“Fresh mug… I mean headshots. Slide 5 is my best work,” Tyler posted on Instagram last week.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He attached five photos of his cleaned-up look, with the fifth image being a joke that references a pop culture phenomenon.

You can see his new photos in the post shared below.

Big Brother alum calls Tyler ‘Aquaman’ in a comment

The comment section for Tyler’s post has been busy. And by Tyler’s participation, it’s clear that he was reading the responses.

“Telling my kids this was Aquaman,” wrote Big Brother 26 alum Matt Hardeman.

“Ok with the stache,” wrote Big Brother 23 alum Alyssa Lopez.

“Love them,” wrote BB20 alum Rachel Swindler when addressing his headshots.

Then there were the comments from fans who had negative thoughts about his mustache.

“The stash ain’t working,” wrote one person.

“Whoever let you keep that stache should be giving you a refund,” posted another follower.

Many folks have liked Tyler’s post despite some detractors in the mix.

Nearly 7,000 people have already liked this post (so far).

What do you think of Tyler Crispen’s new look? Let us know in the comments below!

Many comments flooded Tyler Crispen’s new headshots. Pic credit: @TylerCrispen2/Instagram

More news from the world of Big Brother

Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck are dating. The BB26 alums have updated fans on their relationship, and Matt even posted an online love note to Makensy.

A Big Brother 26 cast reunion recently happened in Florida. The recent houseguests and many additional folks from the past enjoyed hanging out and filming content.

Many Big Brother alums are on TV this winter. Those former houseguests can be seen on Worst Cooks In America, The Challenge, Deal or No Deal Island 2, and The Traitors 3.

Stay tuned for updates on the new season of Big Brother (BB27) coming this summer to CBS.

Below is an Instagram post that Tyler shared this summer when “BB worlds” collided.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the seasons featuring Tyler Crispen as a player (BB20 and BB22).

Big Brother 27 airs during the summer of 2025 on CBS.