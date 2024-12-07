Big Brother 26 cast reunited for Florida event

Many Big Brother 26 alums were in Florida for an event this weekend. It was a fun BB26 cast reunion with the former houseguests signing autographs for fans.

Additional Big Brother alums from the past were also on hand for the Over The Edge Celebrity Event.

As a quick reminder, Chelsie Baham won Big Brother 26 in a one-sided vote over Makensy Manbeck.

The BB26 cast featured Quinn Martin, Matt Hardeman, Cedric Hodges, Kenney Kelley, Leah Peters, and third-place finisher Cam Sullivan-Brown (among others).

Tucker Des Lauriers won America’s Favorite Houseguest and was involved in a showmance with Rubina Bernabe.

Rubina and Tucker recently updated fans on their romance. The couple has taken their relationship to the next level and is no longer just a showmance.

A Big Brother 26 reunion in Florida

Many social media photos (and videos) are being shared by BB26 houseguests this weekend.

The photo below was shared on Tucker’s Instagram Stories as BB26 cast members posed.

See if you recognize everyone from the most recent season.

Tucker shared a fun photo from Florida. Pic credit: @tsdeslauriers/Instagram

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly shared a fun video with her sister Elissa Slater from BB15, Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale, and Chelsie from BB26.

“Iconic moment coming to your feed,” she captioned the post before adding many notable hashtags.

Chelsie also shared a fun reunion photo with Makensy. The ladies appear on good terms after finishing as the top two players on BB26.

The final two from Big Brother 26 reunite. Pic credit: @ChelsieBaham/Instagram

Fun fan photos shared on social media from BB26 reunion

Many fans have enjoyed seeing the Big Brother 26 reunion and shared images from it on social media. Below are some of those posts.

Rubina isn’t shy about public displays of affection (PDA) any longer.

Someone spotted Cory Wurtenberger’s familiar pink hat from BB25 at the BB26 get-together.

i spy with my little eye, cam and cory’s pink hat #bb26 pic.twitter.com/QR7VZIwFuc — Brenna (@realitybrenna1) December 7, 2024

“They’re so adorable y’all, Chelsie is so beautiful, Cam is so handsome. They seem genuinely happy #Camsie #BB26,” captioned a fun video.

They're so adorable y'all, Chelsie is so beautiful, Cam is so handsome. They seem genuinely happy #Camsie #BB26 pic.twitter.com/tU58tAD4Vv — Peaceful-Wave (@idontplay2day) December 7, 2024

Makensy and Matt from BB26 are now dating. The couple went official on social media this past week.

Here’s a breakdown of Big Brother alums on TV this winter. Many former houseguests appear on The Traitors 3, Deal or No Deal Island 2, The Challenge, and Worst Cooks in America (celebrity version). Fans can see Rachel Reilly and Britney Haynes again.

Angela Murray auctioned her blouse off for charity. The dramatic BB26 cast member donated the money to a good cause.

