Tucker and Rubina from Big Brother 26 give fun relationship update in new interview: ‘We love each other’

The Big Brother 26 showmance between Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe has evolved into a true romance.

A new interview has been released where the couple speaks about their relationship, and pictures are all over social media from the Reality Television Awards.

Tucker and Rubina began a relationship in the Big Brother house, but it was cut short when Tucker was evicted early in the season.

While home watching episodes and cheering for Rubina, Tucker frequently posted about missing her and looking forward to their reunion.

The Tubina reunion came on finale night, when Tucker returned to the Big Brother stage, and Rubina was freed from being sequestered after her eviction.

Rubina and Tucker sought to see if the spark was still there after the season, and they have found happiness in their relationship, despite living across the country from each other.

Tucker and Rubina at the American Reality Television Awards

The fun post below shows the Big Brother showmance upstaging an interview with two Backstreet Boys members. A screengrab shows Rubina and Tucker kissing on the red carpet (and on television).

“That one time Tucker and Rubina were caught playing grab hands and kissing in between Howie and AJ from the Backstreet Boys getting interviewed 🤣😂💀🥰 THEY HAVE PEAKED 🙌🏻,” reads the Instagram caption.

“We love each other,” Tucker captioned the same post when he shared it on his Instagram page.

A new interview for Tucker and Rubina

“We actually like each other even more now,” Rubina told Us Weekly in a new interview.

“Getting to see her and her friends and meet her family and just everything, it makes me like her even more,” Tucker added.

“I don’t know what other way I would have met him, but I feel like it was totally meant to be,” Rubina elaborated to Us Weekly. “If there was anything that came from the show, it was us meeting each other. I feel like we win. We totally win.”

Tucker revealed that he began developing feelings for Rubina when they sat on the stage during the season premiere.

“I was being told to be quiet, and I couldn’t stay quiet, but she started laughing and just being cute,” Tucker stated.

The couple is making their long-distance relationship work, and they continue to share couples photos on social media.

Below is a new post from Rubina featuring Tucker and several other BB26 cast members.

