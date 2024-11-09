Big Brother alums appearing on various shows this winter

Big Brother fans can watch former houseguests on a range of shows this winter, giving everyone replacement shows for Reindeer Games.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Big Brother: Reindeer Games 2024 was canceled. The show could return in 2025 but has been shelved for now.

Reindeer Games debuted in 2023 and featured 12 former houseguests. Nine former players competed for a nice cash prize; three were co-hosts.

Unfortunately, a new season of The Amazing Race (debuting in 2025) lacks Big Brother alums.

Many teams of Big Brother houseguests have competed in seasons of The Amazing Race, and two couples have won. Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from BB19 won The Amazing Race 30; Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao from BB23 won The Amazing Race 34.

Big Brother 27 casting has also begun, so fans who want to compete can apply for the Summer 2025 season.

Big Brother alums head to Scotland for The Traitors 3

A new season of The Traitors debuts this winter on Peacock. Big Brother alums Dan Gheesling, Cody Calafiore, Janelle Pierzina, Dr. Will Kirby, and Rachel Reilly appeared in the first two seasons.

Several alums have also been invited to the Scottish castle for The Traitors 3. A recent spoiler for The Traitors 3 also reveals a surprise guest star from Big Brother.

Below is a cast photo from The Traitors 2 (it aired last winter). It is available for streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors Season 2 cast. Pic credit: Chris Haston/Peacock

Deal or No Deal Island 2 features a Big Brother winner

Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby has been invited to compete on Deal or No Deal Island 2. This is a spin-off from Deal or No Deal that Howie Mandell hosted for NBC. The Island spin-off is hosted by Joe Manganiello.

Here’s the full cast for Deal or No Deal Island 2. It also features two people from the Survivor world.

Below is an image from the first season of Deal or No Deal Island. It featured Survivor winner Boston Rob Mariano as a player.

The Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 cast. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/NBCUniversal

The Challenge: All Stars Season 5 is on the way

A new season of The Challenge debuts this winter, and it’s a return to the All-Stars theme. Many Big Brother alums have ventured to the MTV shows, and this upcoming season is no exception.

The cast for All Stars 5 includes Big Brother houseguests Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Amber Borzotra. The new season also features Big Brother All-Star Da’Vonne Rogers.

Amber was on BB16, and Fessy was on BB20. Da’Vonne appeared on BB17, BB18, and BB22.

More Big Brother news and notes

Zach Rance from Big Brother 16 just got married! He appeared in the same season as Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Frankie Grande, and Derrick Levasseur.

Many Big Brother alums dressed up for Halloween. Some of them even did couple or family costumes.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.