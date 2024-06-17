The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 5 teams revealed for unique spinoff theme

As The Challenge: All Stars 4 final is airing on Paramount+, the fifth season of the spinoff show is filming in Vietnam.

As spoilers revealed, it features a departure from the traditional MTV OG cast the first four seasons had.

Instead, All Stars 5 brings in some cast members from CBS’ Big Brother who have participated in The Challenge, among other shows not named Fresh Meat, Road Rules, or Real World.

Production assembled a cast of that nature due to the upcoming season’s theme, which is also something never seen on All Stars before.

After some speculation, online insiders revealed the team situation for this theme, showing that the pairs were competing for the win.

Who are the teams for The Challenge: All Stars 5?

All Stars 5 has 26 cast members and a theme similar to the previous Rivals installments of MTV’s The Challenge. That means it will be a pairs season, with a man and a woman, two men or two women as rival teammates.

As recently revealed, one of the teams features former War of the Worlds winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran working with Nany Gonzalez. Another will feature Battle of the Seasons winner Ashley Kelsey, teaming up with her former showmance, Dario Medrano.

A screenshot from a Challenge insider reveals all of the teams for All Stars 5. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Former friends-turned-rivals Steve Meinke and Adam Larson are returning from All Stars 4. Their castmate, Nicole Zanatta, also returns to team up with her ex and Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves. Due to their history on The Challenge, Veronica Portillo is back as partners with fellow Road Rules star Katie Cooley.

Following their feud on Battle For a New Champion, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Corey Lay are partners. Big Brother stars Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Amber Borzotra will try to work together after their falling out in previous MTV seasons.

Several pairs may have viewers scratching their heads. After getting kicked off Season 37, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell returns to the show to partner with multi-time finalist Aneesa Ferreira. Ride or Dies winner Devin Walker teams with Leroy Garrett.

According to a Vevmo forum thread, additional teams include Da’Vonne Rogers with Shane Landrum, KellyAnne Judd with Sylvia Elsrode, Jonna Mannion with Beth Stolarczyk, and former winners Sam McGinn and Frank Sweeney.

When and where will All Stars 5 premiere?

As of this writing, The Challenge: All Stars 5 is only known to be filming through online spoilers from insiders. Therefore, it hasn’t received an official release date.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is about to wrap up. The final will air on Paramount+ on Wednesday, April 12.

Meanwhile, another season of MTV’s The Challenge is on the way. Season 40 was filmed in Vietnam, and the winners were revealed via spoilers several weeks ago.

With that in mind, it seems likely that Season 40 will air episodes on MTV later this year, possibly in August, September, or after that.

That means All Stars 4 should premiere in 2025, with Paramount+ the home for all episodes of the intriguing new spinoff season.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.