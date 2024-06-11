The Challenge: All Stars 5 spoilers reveal another former show winner returned for spinoff

The Challenge: All Stars 5 appears to have several controversial or polarizing cast members as part of the latest spinoff show.

In The Challenge: All Stars 3, viewers saw Nia Moore return to the franchise after previously being disqualified during the final of MTV’s Battle of the Exes II for her actions towards Jordan Wiseley.

All Stars 4, currently airing on Paramount+, featured Cara Maria Sorbello’s return to the cast of a Challenge show.

She’d last appeared in a full season’s cast on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, and many fans wondered if controversies during or away from the show kept her from getting called back.

Viewers will see two more former show winners return for All Stars 5, and both were kicked off MTV seasons due to their behavior.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge: All Stars 5, currently filming in Vietnam.

The Challenge brings back show winner for All Stars 5

Cast member spoilers for The Challenge often change based on the availability of information. However, a generally reliable soiler account, @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, aka @GamerVev on Twitter, provided an interesting All Stars 5 update.

According to GamerVev, the spinoff show will feature the return of Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, who experienced a rough previous season on MTV.

Turbo, a former Survivor: Turkey winner, debuted as a rookie on The Challenge: War of the Worlds. The MTV season featured just one winner standing at the end of the final: Turbo, who collected $750,000.

An Instagram screenshot features former The Challenge winner Turbo. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

His return for War of the Worlds 2 proved controversial. He got into a heated altercation with castmates, including Jordan Wiseley, and Turbo was ready to get physical. He eventually was separated from the cast at a hotel and then sent home due to his behavior toward personnel associated with The Challenge.

He’s the latest cast member revealed for All Stars 5 to get sent home from a season without being eliminated. Previous spoilers revealed that Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell is in the All Stars 5 cast after getting disqualified on Spies, Lies & Allies for an unaired argument with a castmate.

The former Challenge winner will team up with his former friend

MTV brought him back for Ride or Dies, where he arrived with his friend Tamara Alfaro as his teammate. However, he argued with multiple castmates, including his former friend, Nany Gonzalez. That led to her and her teammate, Johnny Bananas, deciding to send Turbo and Tamara into the elimination.

They’d go on to lose the event to rookies Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser, with some thanks to castmates helping out from the upper spectator area. That cut Turbo’s return season short and also caused many viewers not to be happy with his attitude or behavior on the show.

Turbo didn’t attend the season reunion but sent in a humorous pre-recorded video where he took shots at his various castmates, including Bananas, Devin Walker, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and Nany Gonzalez.

Spoilers and rumors indicate the theme for All Stars 5 involves rival partners working together, and based on the rumors, Nany will team up with Turbo. The former Real World: Las Vegas cast member has appeared in 12 MTV seasons and four finals but never won.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.