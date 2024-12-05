Big Brother alums Makensy and Matt from BB26 go official with relationship

Another Big Brother showmance has become a relationship in the real world.

Makensy Manbeck and Matt Hardeman from Big Brother 26 just went official on social media.

Matt and Makensy seemed to have feelings for each other in the Big Brother house, but Matt was sent home before a true relationship developed.

The former houseguests decided to try things out after the season finale, and have officially made their “hard launch” of a relationship.

“In case the soft launches weren’t enough, here’s a hard launch☺️,” Makensy posted on Instagram.

She also called the relationship a “showmance” in the hashtags.

Matt and Makensy go Instagram official

An Instagram post on December 4 has created lots of social media buzz. Makensy and Matt each posted photos of the couple while announcing that their showmance had developed into something more.

“Can y’all please stop asking me to go on Love Island now,” Matt wrote in his post.

The comments are already blowing up, including a few jokes from people who probably already knew about the relationship.

Comments of support for Matt and Makensy

“My biggest blessing and worth every bit of the wait,” Matt commented.

“Excited for the future we get to build together Makensy Jo 😘🤍,” he added in the note to Makensy.

Many Big Brother alums dropped by to leave messages of support.

“Bout time ⚡️,” wrote Tyler Crispen from BB20 and BB22.

“So happy for yall 🤍,” wrote Big Brother 25 winner Jag Bains.

“Okay now we need an US weekly romance novelesque photoshoot to make it official,” posted Kat Dunn from BB21.

We look forward to seeing more posts from the couple as they go public with their relationship.

As shown below, even the Big Brother social media intern reacted to the exciting news.

Many Big Brother alums have left messages of support. Pic credit: @Matt_Hardeman/Instagram

