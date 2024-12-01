Big Brother 26 alum Angela Murray auctions off her ‘iconic blouse’

Big Brother fans had the chance to bid on an “iconic blouse” that Angela Murray wore inside the house.

“I wore the heck out of it, please see pictures, it’s a little frayed,” Angela described her blouse for an eBay auction.

Attached to the auction was an image of Angela wearing her blouse during a Diary Room session. Around her neck was the Head of Household key she had just won.

The Summer 2024 Big Brother season featured many characters, but none was as polarizing as Angela. Some fans became upset with her in Week 1 when she targeted Matt Hardeman, while others cheered on the chaos she brought to the game.

Angela won two Head of Household Competitions, even though Quinn Martin stole her power during her Week 4 reign.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Angela finished sixth place on Big Brother 26 and voted for Chelsie Baham to become the $750,000 winner.

Big Brother fans participate in an auction for charity

Angela hosted an auction on eBay to sell the blouse she wore on the show.

“Big Brother #26 Iconic Blouse, Angela (myself) wore during her first HOH Win and 2 [Veto] ceremonies. Also, worn throughout the season on the show! This blouse has brought Angela ( myself) lots of luck!” Angela wrote in the description.

The opportunity was there for a big Angela fan to walk away with some authentic Big Brother memorabilia.

Below is a video from the first BB26 Head of Household Competition. Angela is shown wearing the blouse that she recently auctioned off.

How much did Angela’s blouse sell for and where did the money go?

“Let’s give the shelter animals some good fortune and use all the proceeds to help them get adopted for the Holidays,” Angela wrote on her auction page.

Angela’s auction was posted for several days, and the winning bid was $270.

The money from the auction supported the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The ASPCA was the first humane society established in North America and is still one of the largest in the world.

More news and notes from the Big Brother world

Two Big Brother alums are on The Traitors 3 this winter. It’s the third straight winter that former houseguests have been featured on the hit reality competition show.

Here’s a breakdown of Big Brother alums on TV this winter. Many former houseguests will appear on TV shows for fans to enjoy.

Tubina has a new relationship update for Big Brother fans. Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe became a couple on BB26 and have spoken about how their relationship is going.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Angela Murray as a player (BB26).

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the Summer of 2025.