Big Brother alums share images, videos of themselves on The Traitors 3

Big Brother is represented on The Traitors again this winter, joining the various other reality shows that sent players to Scotland.

Two Big Brother alums appeared in each of the first two seasons of The Traitors US. Viewers saw Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly in Season 1 and Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina in Season 2.

Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby had a guest appearance in the second season as a staged cabin owner (with wolves) in the Scottish forest.

Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes are in the mix for The Traitors Season 3, but they must contend with 19 other people competing for the $250,000 prize pool.

Danielle was on BB3 and Big Brother All-Stars, while Britney was on BB12 and BB14. The ladies also played on Big Brother: Reindeer Games last winter.

Will Danielle or Britney be chosen as Traitors? We will have to tune in to find out this winter!

Big Brother alums share social media posts about The Traitors

“Treachery and deceit await! #thetraitorsus returns Jan 9, streaming only on @peacock,” Britney wrote on an Instagram post.

Her post also featured two photos from The Traitors 3.

“Dare to meet us at the roundtable? #thetraitorsus coming Jan 9 to @peacock,” Britney captioned another post.

This second post featured a TV promo for The Traitors 3. It includes Britney speaking with the camera.

Danielle also posted on Instagram to show off her look for The Traitors. She did not include a caption.

Popping over to X, Danielle left a fun note for her followers.

“Ya’ll been waiting for me to play again… Wish me luck Tune in on January 9th on @peacock #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS #bloodbath,” Danielle wrote on X.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Here’s a breakdown of The Traitors on Peacock. It’s a helpful resource for Big Brother fans who haven’t seen the reality competition show yet.

Rachel Reilly has joined Worst Cooks in America. The former Big Brother winner and Traitors alum is trying her hand at a new show.

Zach Rance from Big Brother 16 got married. He played in the same season as Cody Calafiore, Derrick Levasseur, and Nicole Franzel.

Frankie Grande was on the red carpet for the Wicked premiere. The Big Brother alum was there to support his sister, Ariana Grande.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

The first two seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

Big Brother 27 airs during the summer of 2025 on CBS and The Traitors 3 debuts January 9 on Peacock.