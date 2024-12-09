BB26 alum Matt Hardeman writes love note to Makensy Manbeck: ‘fighting back tears over how thankful I am’

Matt Hardeman from Big Brother 26 loves Makensy Manbeck and doesn’t care who knows it.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Matt and Makensy recently made their relationship official.

The duo met in the Big Brother house, but their time together was cut short when Matt was sent home first.

Makensy stayed in the Big Brother house all summer, making it to the final two on finale night.

Despite watching from home, Matt kept up with the Big Brother Live Feeds and was cheering for Makensy every step of the way.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Makensy lost BB26 to Chelsie Baham, but she has gained a romantic relationship that appears to be growing stronger.

Matt Hardeman writes a lovely note to Makensy Manbeck

A new Instagram post showcases how Matt Hardeman feels about Makensy Manbeck. He posted a lengthy message to her that features some great couple photos.

“Five months later and she’s right back next to me, currently asleep on my shoulder, and has no idea I’m writing this right now. I’m sitting here fighting back tears over how thankful I am I don’t ever have to feel her missing like that again,” Matt noted within his post.

The post also served as a story for their relationship, with Matt discussing when he first spotted Makensy and how difficult it was to say goodbye to her 10 days later.

“Sitting on the couch of the Big Brother house, I watched this girl walk down a set of stairs and saw her for the very first time. There were a lot of thoughts and feelings in my heart and soul in that moment, and I was processing in REAL TIME the fact I was currently on reality TV,” Matt wrote about meeting Makensy.

Throughout the extensive note (shared below), Matt shares his emotions and feelings about “Kens” and their relationship.

“Despite the unknowns and all the ‘what ifs’, I can promise y’all this: I’ll be chasing after this girl every day until she tells me not to,” he states toward the end of the post.

We extend our wishes of good luck to this Big Brother 26 showmance that has evolved into much more.

More from Big Brother 26

A Big Brother 26 cast reunion just happened in Florida. Many of the former houseguests showed up for an event and celebrated reuniting.

Tucker and Rubina gave a fun relationship update. The romance continues for Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe after deciding to try things out in the real world.

Angela Murray auctioned off her BB26 blouse for charity. A fan bought the blouse, and the proceeds are going to a good cause.

More Big Brother news and notes

Here’s a breakdown of Big Brother alums on TV this winter. Many former houseguests are appearing in shows that include The Traitors, The Challenge, and Worst Cooks in America.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck as players (BB26).

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.