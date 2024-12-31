Survivor 46 winner Kenzie Petty passes the torch to Survivor 47 winner Rachel LaMont in fun video

A new Survivor winner has been crowned, and the previous Survivor winner has passed the torch.

Rachel LaMont recently won Survivor 47, with the jury giving her a 7-1-0 win over Sam Phalen and Sue Smey.

Kenzie Petty won Survivor 46 on a 5-3-0 jury vote over Charlie Davis and Ben Katzman. That season also featured Liz “Applebee’s” Wilcox.

Kenzie has been busy after winning Survivor. She got married after postponing her wedding to play Survivor, and the married couple also had a baby.

The energetic Survivor 46 castaway frequently posts about her life and adventures on social media, keeping fans updated.

Recently, Kenzie chose a fun way to address people asking if she was sad about passing on the Survivor torch to a new winner.

Kenzie Petty passes on the Survivor torch

“I just hope everyone had fun 💜 Congratulations to the whole cast of 47 and I’m so excited and proud to welcome the newest sole survivor to the fam tonight 💜,” Kenzie posted on Instagram following the Survivor 47 finale.

Attached to Kenzie’s social media post is a fun video sharing her excitement about passing on the Survivor winner’s torch.

Kenzie dances around her backyard with a huge smile, graciously handing off (and even tossing) the torch to Rachel LaMont.

“Hahaha you seem a little too eager 😂,” commented Austin Li Coon from Survivor 45.

Austin was the runner-up on Survivor 45 to Dee Valladares. Dee won that season in a 5-3-0 vote over Austin and Jake O’Kane.

Survivor alums and fans love Kenzie’s post

Many Survivor alums loved the humor from Kenzie’s post. Her comment section quickly filled up with responses.

Survivor 45 winner Dee Valladares left many crying/laughing emojis. Carson Garrett from Survivor 44 did the same.

“HAHA I love this😂😂,” wrote Sierra Wright from Survivor 47.

Could we soon see some of these folks sharing the television screen as part of the Survivor 50 cast? A season featuring Dee, Kenzie, and Rachel could be fun.

Kenzie loves sharing on social media. Pic credit: @KenzieTheHappyFairy/Instagram

