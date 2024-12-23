Survivor 49 cast rumors: A country singer for 2025 season

Survivor 49 cast rumors now link the show to a famous country singer.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, host Jeff Probst teased that a celebrity was going through the casting process.

That information had many Survivor fans guessing about that person’s name and who might want to compete for the $1 million prize in Fiji.

Many celebrities have been linked to the show, and several have even appeared as players.

Celebrity castaways on Survivor have included former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, former NBA star Cliff Robinson, and The White Lotus creator Mike White.

The Survivor 47 cast also featured notable podcasters Jon Lovett and Aysha Welch.

A celebrity has been linked to the Survivor 49 casting process

An interesting name has surfaced regarding the Survivor 49 cast.

“My hunch is Dierks Bentley is the Survivor 49 celebrity,” reads text on a new Instagram post. “This Nashville based musician follows Survivor casting Director Jesse T.”

The post refers to Jesse Tannenbaum, the primary casting director for Survivor. He helps put together future Survivor casts.

The production team is working on constructing the Survivor 49 cast, with their season slated to be filmed this spring/summer in Fiji.

“Ok I’m sharing this guess so I have some proof when it comes true 🕵️‍♂️ Dierks is a huge Survivor fan,” reads the caption to the post from a reliable fansite.

The guess makes sense, given the circumstantial evidence and the online connection between Dierks Bentley and the casting director.

Having a celebrity on the Fall 2025 season of Survivor could also help bring more eyes to the reality competition show.

Who is Dierks Bentley?

For anyone who doesn’t know who Dierks Bentley is, he’s a 49-year-old famous country singer and songwriter. He has several Platinum albums in the United States.

His video for Drunk On A Plane is shared below.

