Survivor 47 winner Rachel wants Fire-Making Challenge removed

Rachel LaMont from Survivor 47 has thoughts about how the final three get decided.

The Survivor 47 winner is against having a Fire-Making Challenge to decide who advances.

Survivor fans recently witnessed an epic Fire-Making Challenge during Part 2 of the Season 47 finale.

Teeny Chirichillo and Sam Phalen battled to see who would join Rachel and Sue Smey in the final three.

Teeny raced out to a big lead with a roaring fire as Sam struggled to light one. Suddenly, the wind hit Teeny’s fire, taking the flames away from her rope.

Sam caught Teeny and built a fire that burned through his rope first. It was a dramatic ending to the Fire-Making Challenge, sending Sam to the final three and Teeny to the jury.

If Rachel had her way, the Fire-Making Challenge would never have happened.

Rachel disagrees with the use of the Survivor Fire-Making Challenge

“I don’t love fire because I think that at this phase in Survivor, probably half the time we’d end up in a two-two [split vote] anyway [in the final four] and go to fire [as a tiebreaker],” Rachel LaMont told TV Insider.

“I don’t understand why we just can’t have a normal vote,” Rachel later stated before adding, “I think that the game is about voting people out, and that is a very crucial vote at the very end of the game.”

She makes a good point that the final four should have more control over who advances, but host Jeff Probst sees the Fire-Making Challenge as a final way for someone to earn that spot.

In one scenario, three castaways could vote out the player with the best chance at winning the season, but the Fire-Making Challenge gives that player one last shot at advancing.

As for the Survivor 47 final three, Rachel told TV Insider that she was confident she, Teeny, and Sue would have voted out Sam and would have avoided a tie vote.

What do you think about Rachel’s thoughts? Is the Fire-Making Challenge at the final four a good thing for Survivor? Weigh in with a comment below.

Below is one last look at that Fire-Making Challenge from the Survivor 47 finale.

