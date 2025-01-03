Survivor 48: Full cast list for new season of Survivor

The Survivor 48 cast is ready to take over primetime.

Rachel LaMont recently won Survivor 47 in a 7-1-0 vote over Sam Phalen and Sue Smey.

Now it’s time for the next castaways to get their chance in the sun.

This upcoming season was filmed immediately after Survivor 47 ended, so they didn’t see anything that happened before they played the game.

Survivor 48 debuts on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. It’s a two-hour season premiere to familiarize fans with the new castaways.

Beginning with Episode 2, the show returns to its (now) regular weekly run time of 90 minutes.

The March 5 episode of Survivor 48 is followed by the premiere of a new season of The Amazing Race (Season 37) at 9:30/8:30c.

Who is on the Survivor 48 cast?

Below is the full rumored cast list for Survivor 48. We call it “rumored” because CBS hasn’t confirmed the names.

The leaked names come from Inside Survivor. The fan site routinely receives the names early, allowing fans to check out the bios.

This year, the Survivor cast features a surgeon, a flight attendant, a social worker, a fire captain, and a physical education (PE) teacher.

Bianca Roses – A 32-year-old Strategic PR Consultant from Arlington, VA.

Cedrek McFadden – A 46-year-old Surgeon from Greenville, SC.

Charity Nelms – A 34-year-old Flight Attendant from St. Petersburg, FL.

Chrissy Sanowsky – A 55-year-old Firefighter from Chicago, IL.

David Kinne – A 38-year-old Stunt Performer from Long Beach, CA.

Eva Erickson – A 24-year-old Engineering Grad Student from Providence, RI.

Joe Hunter – A 45-year-old Fire Captain from Sacramento, CA.

Justin Pioppi – A 29-year-old Pizza Restaurant Manager from Revere, MA.

Kamilla Karthigesu – A 31-year-old Discord Engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kevin Leung – A 33-year-old Finance Manager from San Francisco, CA.

Kyle Fraser – A 30-year-old Judicial Law Clerk from Brooklyn, NY.

Mary Zheng – A 31-year-old Social Worker from Philadelphia, PA.

Mitch Guerra – A 34-year-old PE Teacher from Waco, TX.

Saiounia Hughley – A 30-year-old Brand Strategist from Los Angeles, CA.

Shauhin Davari – A 37-year-old College Public Speaking Instructor from Costa Mesa, CA.

Star Toomey – A 28-year-old from Dacula, GA.

Stephanie Berger – A 37-year-old Product Manager from Brooklyn, NY.

Thomas Krottinger – A 34-year-old Vice President In A&R from Los Angeles, CA.

Below is some sneak peek footage from the Survivor 48 season.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.