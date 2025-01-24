Survivor 50: Boston Bob speaks about getting call from Jeff Probst, if he would play on Season 50

Jeff Probst is working on the Survivor 50 cast and reportedly discussed it with Boston Rob Mariano.

Rob is a well-known alum who has played Survivor five times. He is also on the third season of The Traitors on Peacock.

Rob appeared on Survivor: Marquesas, eventually landing an invite to Survivor 8, where he finished as the runner-up to future wife Amber Brkich.

That All-Star appearance (Survivor 8) was controversial as Rob burned bridges with friends but found the love of his life.

He would later appear on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, coming up short during his third appearance. But that wasn’t it for Boston Rob.

Rob won Survivor: Redemption Island (Season 22), cementing his legacy in the game and earning another invite to the all-winners season (Survivor 40).

Is Boston Rob on the Survivor 50 cast?

Rob Mariano recently interviewed with Chicks in the Office. The podcast covers many pop culture topics, including reality TV stars.

“We’re joined by reality TV legend, Boston Rob, to talk about the current season of ‘Traitors,’ his time on ‘Survivor,’ + so much more!” the ladies captioned a social media post advertising their interview.

Rob was asked many questions about Survivor and The Traitors. One of those questions was whether or not he would play Survivor again.

He revealed that Survivor host Jeff Probst called him about Survivor 50, and they chatted about it.

Rob then spoke about feeling like it “doesn’t make sense” to return as a player and that he doesn’t “need” to return.

Below is a portion of that interview, where Rob suggested he is “open” to finding another way to help with Survivor 50, but that it won’t be as a cast member.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to do in the Survivor space,” Rob concluded about his Survivor experience.

