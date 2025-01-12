Survivor’s Carolyn Wiger comments on her early Traitors gameplay: ‘thinkin 50 steps ahead’

The Traitors 3 features Carolyn Wiger as a player.

Host Alan Cumming also tabbed Carolyn as one of the Traitors, putting her on a path to try and steal the money from everyone else.

Carolyn, Danielle Reyes from Big Brother, Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor are the first four Traitors.

Carolyn has already found some pushback in the castle turret from the other Traitors, suggesting drama could be ahead for them.

Danielle wasn’t keen to listen to Carolyn’s ideas thus far, which might turn Carolyn against her later on.

Will Carolyn survive until the end of The Traitors 3? Keep tuning in on Thursday nights to find out!

Carolyn Wiger posts about being on The Traitors 3

Carolyn has been writing social media posts about the first three episodes of The Traitors 3.

Peacock dropped the first three episodes on January 9, allowing fans to immediately binge-watch them. After that, episodes will drop one at a time each Thursday night. Here’s the Traitors 3 cast list.

“Don’t you be lyin to me,” Carolyn posted on a video on premiere day.

The video featured two-time Survivor winner Tony Vlachos saying he wanted to be “a Faithful” in the game and would tell Alan (the host) that.

Carolyn called him out on it, and she was 100 percent correct. Tony was definitely in that castle to become a Traitor and start Murdering people.

Prepare for spoilers if you haven’t watched the first three episodes yet.

Carolyn and fellow Traitor Boston Rob didn’t trust Tony despite the trio being from the same show (Survivor). They helped get Tony Banished at a Roundtable.

Carolyn shared another video from the show, this one showing Danielle trying to control things in the turret.

“Danielle, I know you’ve played Big Brother, but like, this ain’t Big Brother,” Carolyn stated in a confessional.

Danielle spoke about thinking 20 steps ahead, leading to Carolyn’s post about thinking 50 steps ahead.

“Bout to be thinkin 50 steps ahead,” Carolyn captioned the video with many celebratory emojis.

A newer post had Carolyn referencing her third-place finish on Survivor 44.

“From ‘the third turd’ to ‘the turd on the wall.’ I can do this I’m used to it,” Carolyn wrote.

The post also featured four great images from Scotland, one with Danielle showing her frustrations with ideas Carolyn presented as a Traitor.

From ‘the third turd’ to ‘the turd on the wall.’ 🤸 I can do this 💪💜 I’m used to it. 🌈🥳 #TheTraitorsUS #adhdbutfree pic.twitter.com/qOD0FEU1mD — Carolyn Wiger (@carolynwiger) January 11, 2025

Here’s a summary of who has been eliminated on The Traitors 3. People have been Banished from the Roundtables and Murdered by the Traitors already.

Previous episodes of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

Carolyn’s season of Survivor (S44) is streaming on Paramount+.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.