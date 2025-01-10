The Traitors 3 spoilers: Who are the 2025 Traitors and who are the new secret players?

The Traitors 2025 season began with Peacock dropping three episodes.

New episodes roll out each Thursday night this winter.

Some early spoilers about the identity of the Traitors and the secret players added to the cast are revealed below.

Host Alan Cumming invited 20 new players to play The Traitors 3 in Scotland.

Early in the episode, they were faced with a decision. Someone could step forward and allow Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor to join the group. Doing so would allow them to pick someone to go home on Day 1.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Nobody stepped forward and Boston Rob was taken away. But he would return later on.

Here is a link to the cast bios for The Traitors 3. It features four women from The Real Housewives, four people from Survivor, and many folks from other reality TV shows.

Who are the Traitors in the new season?

Alan Cumming chose his three Traitors and the trio met for the first time at the end of Episode 1.

But a twist was coming. Alan also went to the woods and met with Boston Rob, telling the Survivor winner he could now enter the game – as a Traitor.

The twist was that the other three Traitors didn’t know about it yet, and would go about their next day unaware that another Traitor was in their midst.

Below is a breakdown of who the Traitors are in The Traitors 3:

Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano from Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Deal or No Deal Island

Having four Traitors early in the season complicates things but raises the game’s level of excitement.

Introducing Boston Rob as a Traitor wasn’t Alan’s only big twist.

Who else was added to The Traitors 2025 cast?

Two more dark figures were in the woods waiting for their chance to play The Traitors 2025.

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur and The Challenge legend Wes Bergmann were unveiled in Episode 2.

Derrick, Wes, and Rob were in the woods together when the surviving players were brought out. Before everyone arrived, the trio agreed to work together and “game” the game. Based on their histories on reality TV, this trio should be feared.

Rob, Wes, and Derrick were each given a Shield. A challenge was done where the other 19 players could save them, and each saved player could gift a Shield to someone else.

More information on The Traitors 3

Everyone is competing for part of a $250,000 prize this winter.

The first three episodes of The Traitors 3 were dropped on January 9. A new episode will be released each successive Thursday night.

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Peacock.