Traitors 3 cast: Who is on the new season?

The Traitors 3 cast finally gets to take center stage.

A new group of players arrives on Thursday night with dollar signs in their eyes. Some are there just for the challenge, though.

Who is on The Traitors 3 cast? Many folks from reality television and people who enjoy the spotlight.

The 2025 season features people from Big Brother, Survivor, Bachelor Nation, hit Bravo shows, and even RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Some twists are also coming to the Scottish Highlands this winter, with two additional famous faces joining the show a bit later.

What’s on the line? A $250,000 prize pool that everyone wants a piece of this season. But there are Traitors in the mist who want to steal that money from everyone else. The players left standing at the end of the season split the prize pool.

Who is on The Traitors 3 cast?

Below is the full 21-person cast list released for The Traitors 3. It includes the bios for each player, and some clear alliances could form.

The four women from The Real Housewives may remain in an intense alliance, as could the four Survivor alums who may work together.

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser

Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor

Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHOD)

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset

Ciara Miller from Summer House

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ)

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY)

Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Zac Efron’s brother)

Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins from Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (a British Royal)

Nikki Garcia from WWE (a Professional Wrestler)

Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano from Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP)

Sam Asghari (an Actor, Model, and Britney Spears’ ex)

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos from Survivor (a two-time Survivor winner)

Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise

Additional details about The Traitors 3

New episodes of The Traitors 3 will debut each Thursday evening.

The first three episodes arrive at 9/8c on Thursday, January 9.

Fans can stream those first few episodes on the same night and see how the season will shake out.

A full-length teaser trailer for the new season is shared below. Who’s out for blood or just looking for a good time in Scotland? Tune in on January 9 to find out.

The Traitors debuts on January 9 on Peacock.