Real Housewives on The Traitors: Four Bravo stars competing on new season

A new season of The Traitors features four ladies from The Real Housewives franchise.

The Traitors 3 streams on Peacock, featuring celebrities competing for part of a $250,000 prize pool.

Most players on The Traitors are from reality TV, but several other recognizable faces are in the mix.

This is the third season for the US version of The Traitors, and each season has featured several people from hit Bravo shows.

Past competitors have included Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield from RHOA, Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami, Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Four new Housewives have now traveled to the Scottish Highlands to play a game of deceit. Can one of them emerge as the winner of The Traitors 3?

The Traitors 3 features four Real Housewives

Below are the four ladies from Real Housewives shows who are on this season of The Traitors.

Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City

Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Will the ladies team up and work together to advance in the game? A Bravo alliance has worked in the past, but sometimes, the ladies turn on each other.

It also seems likely that one of Chanel, Dolores, Dorinda, and Robyn could become a Traitor and try to steal the money from everyone else.

The season premiere is on Thursday, January 9. Three episodes are dropped on the premiere date, and a new episode is released each Thursday night after that.

Here’s a full cast list for The Traitors 3. It features 17 additional players joining the ladies in Scotland.

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, and Ciara Miller from Summer House are just a few people on that list.

Check out the teaser below that features the ladies of Bravo in all their glory.

Dorinda Medley also shared a video of herself in Scotland to help promote the new season of The Traitors. It is posted below.

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 debuts January 9 on Peacock.