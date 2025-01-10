Who got voted off The Traitors so far and who was Murdered?

The first three episodes of The Traitors 3 were dropped on January 9.

Host Alan Cumming introduced 21 players competing for the $250,000 prize.

The Scottish Highlands served as the backdrop for lots of drama, including the revelation of who the Traitors were and some surprise additional players.

Alan chose the Traitors as Danielle Reyes from Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games, Carolyn Wiger from Survivor, and Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

A fourth Traitor was added later, with Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Deal or No Deal Island joining the group.

Much chaos is ahead for the people residing in the Scottish castle.

Who got Murdered first on The Traitors 3?

Danielle, Bob, and Carolyn had to decide which player to take out first. They decided early that it needed to be a Housewife so they could then blame another Housewife.

The Traitors Murdered Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY). She was the first person eliminated from the game.

Who got Banished at the first Roundtable for Traitors 2025?

The first Roundtable for The Traitors 3 was intense. The players had not zeroed in on any Traitors yet and it set up a very split vote.

Boston Rob, Wes Bergmann from The Challenge, and Derrick Levasseur from Big Brother entered the game but were only audience members for the first Roundtable. They were also safe from the vote.

When it was the last person’s turn to vote (Carolyn Wiger), she had to break a three-way tie between Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten (a British Royal). They each had four votes against them.

Wells Adams (a Faithful) was the first player voted out.

Who got Murdered second on The Traitors 3?

Danielle, Carolyn, Bob, and Rob were tasked with taking out a third player to begin Episode 3.

Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHOD) was Murdered to create more chaos.

Who got Banished on The Traitors 3, Episode 3?

Another Roundtable happened during The Traitors 3, Episode 3. Bob the Drag Queen was an early target, but Boston Rob turned the target on two-time Survivor winner Tony Vlachos.

Many other people at the table jumped on Rob’s bandwagon, leading to a very one-sided Banishment vote.

Tony Vlachos was the second player Banished from The Traitors 3.

In summary, Dorinda Medley, Wells Adams, Chanel Ayan, and Tony Vlachos were eliminated during the first three episodes.

There are 19 players left competing for the $250,000 prize.

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock; as are Traitors Season 3 episodes that have debuted.

The Traitors Season 3 airs on Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.