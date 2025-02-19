Survivor 48: Everything to know for premiere episode

Survivor 48 has finally arrived.

The season premiere airs on Wednesday, February 26, for the new castaways.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen new Survivor episodes, with Rachel LaMont winning Survivor 47 in December 2024.

Another New Era season begins, with a $1 million prize and a possible spot on the Survivor 50 cast on the line.

Kenzie Petty (Survivor 46 winner) passed the torch to Rachel; now it’s her turn to do the same.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But who will win Survivor 48? Let’s buckle up for the new season!

When are new episodes of Survivor 48 on CBS?

Survivor 48 episodes air at 8/7c on Wednesday nights. The season premiere is a two-hour installment on February 26.

Beginning with the second episode, Survivor 48 episodes will be 90 minutes long. That allows CBS to air a new season of The Amazing Race at 9:30/8:30c each Wednesday evening.

Where was Survivor 48 filmed, and who is on the cast?

Fiji serves as the location of the new season. It has become a familiar backdrop in recent years.

Here’s a list of the Survivor 48 cast. This season, there are 18 new castaways, providing more fresh faces for fans.

Among the new castaways are a pizza restaurant manager, an attorney, two firefighters, a surgeon, and a stunt performer.

Below is an introduction video for the surgeon, Cedrek. He has some unique job skills that might help him do well. Should he keep that profession a secret?

How long is the Survivor 48 season?

Survivor 48 was played over 26 days. The 39-day seasons have become a thing of the past, and fans may complain about that again.

The Survivor 48 cast filmed before they watched Survivor 47, so there could be some familiar gameplay with the new twists, etc.

How can you stream Survivor episodes?

New episodes will stream on Paramount+ as they arrive. Fans who fall behind during the season can turn to Paramount+ to catch up.

Below is an introduction to Survivor 48 castaway Chrissy. She is a fire lieutenant looking to succeed in the new season.

More Survivor news

Boston Rob Mariano has retired from Survivor. After a chat with host Jeff Probst, Rob stated he had nothing to prove. Maybe a unique theme could change his mind.

Survivor fans have ideas for Season 50. Jeff shared some interesting ones in a new interview, showcasing how fans want different things.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 48 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.