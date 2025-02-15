Survivor 50: Fans share ideas with host Jeff Probst

Survivor 50 is on the way, and everyone has opinions.

Amazingly, the reality competition show is about to hit 50 seasons.

The CBS brass plans to celebrate the show leading up to that new season, and host Jeff Probst wants it to be centered on “joy.”

Survivor fans are an opinionated group, so many viewers have ideas on how Survivor 50 should work.

Jeff is trying to keep the best details under wraps (for now) since we have two new seasons before Survivor 50.

Survivor 48 arrives on February 26, and then Survivor 49 is slated for Fall 2025.

Survivor fans have many ideas for Season 50

“What’s been really interesting about Survivor 50 is how many people have approached me to say, ‘Hey, I know 50 is coming up and I have an idea,'” Jeff Probst said in a recent interview.

“I’m not just talking friends or fellow television producers,” Jeff stated. “I just mean strangers on the street!”

It’s exciting to hear that Survivor fans are excited about the monumental installment. This season has been on the radar for a while, especially as the New Era seasons have debuted.

We haven’t seen any Survivor alums return to the show in a long time, so there is excitement about who could get an invite for Season 50.

Many New Era folks will likely be on Survivor 50. This gives the new players a chance to compete against the best.

What are some fan ideas for Survivor 50?

Jeff shared many ideas that fans have expressed in their conversations with him.

“There’s not been a single consistent idea that has been pitched to me, which is exciting on one hand, and on the other hand kind of brings you insight into what we’re dealing with, which is: How best do you celebrate your 50th season?” Jeff told Entertainment Weekly.

Below is a quick list of some of those Survivor 50 ideas:

A season of only runner-ups (the second-place finishers).

Only first-outs (the first person eliminated).

One person from every Survivor season (soon to be 49 seasons).

Only people good at Survivor challenges.

Generations in terms of age.

That’s a good list of ideas, though fans will have differing opinions on the best Survivor theme.

How do you think Jeff Probst should decide on the Survivor 50 cast members? Share your thoughts with a comment below.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 48 debuts on February 26 on CBS.