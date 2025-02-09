The Traitors 3: How many episodes are there and when is the season finale?

The Traitors 3 is winding down on Peacock.

Two more players were eliminated during Episode 7, as Derrick Levasseur was Murdered and Rob Mariano was Banished.

Big Brother winner Derrick and Survivor winner Boston Rob were considered gamers who might win the Scottish reality competition show.

But Derrick went too hard after Rob, and Rob made dangerous moves as a Traitor, exposing him to suspicion.

We will see Derrick and Rob again on finale night, along with the other players who have been eliminated this season.

Unfortunately, the end of The Traitors 3 is already on the horizon, with less than a month left in the latest season.

How many episodes are there for The Traitors 3?

The Traitors 3 has 12 episodes, including a Season 3 Reunion to wrap things up.

Last year, the Traitors Reunion Show was very spicy due to how the final episode ended.

It will be hard to live up to the drama two veterans of The Challenge, Trishelle Cannatella and Chris “CT” Tamburello, provided on The Traitors 2 Reunion Show.

Trishelle and CT played a strong game, unlike fellow Challenge vets Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio in Season 1 and Wes Bergmann in Season 3.

I don't care about all the haters. I'm sad to see Boston Rob go. I still think he has one of the greatest competition reality TV minds of all time. His game wasn't perfect, but it was a joy to watch. #TheTraitorsUS #Traitors #TraitorsUS #TraitorsUS3 #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/DOEXOYtXhd — Leo Queen #DragRace #Traitors (@TheNekkidPanda) February 7, 2025

When is The Traitors 3 season finale?

The Traitors 3 season finale airs on Thursday, March 6. It is Episode 11 of the season, and it debuts at 9/8c.

The Traitors 3 Reunion Show also arrives on March 6, giving fans something extra to watch after they learn the 2025 winner.

As always, these episodes will stream on Peacock when finally released.

At the writing of this article, 11 players remain in the running for the $250,000 prize pool. Two Traitors have already been exposed: Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor.

Can Carolyn Wiger (Survivor) and Danielle Reyes (Big Brother) survive much longer as the Traitors? Stay tuned because things will likely get very spicy between them (again).

OUT OF ALL PEOPLE CATCHING ON TO BOSTON ROB BEING A TRAITOR ITS TOM SANDOVAL???!!?!?!?! #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUs pic.twitter.com/KTRoeaVB7D — Rachel (@rachelmoraless) February 7, 2025

Previous episodes of The Traitors 3 are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.