Big Brother alums make up new Amazing Race cast

Some exciting rumors reveal that an upcoming season of The Amazing Race will serve as a Big Brother crossover.

Big Brother alums have played The Amazing Race before, but this new season will reportedly have a former houseguest on each team.

The producers have seen former houseguests succeed in the race, leading to a push to add even more for a future season.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from Big Brother 19 won a season of The Amazing Race.

Several years later, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss from Big Brother 23 also won The Amazing Race.

Big Brother legends Rachel Reilly, Nicole Franzel, Britney Haynes, and Janelle Pierzina have also appeared on The Amazing Race.

That $1 million prize is a great incentive to get more people on the show. It has reportedly worked.

Big Brother alums take over The Amazing Race 38

“The Amazing Race 38 cast is rumored to be teams made up of one Big Brother alumni racing with a love one (a parent, a child, a sibling, a spouse, etc). As of this time, it does not seem like any other reality show is in the mix,” read an online rumor earlier in the week.

The idea is fun for Big Brother fans, but will regular viewers also be keen to tune in for the new season?

The season is expected to film in March. pic.twitter.com/3TzGGLPj1w — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) February 6, 2025

Big Brother alums confirmed for new season of The Amazing Race

“Also can confirm #TAR38 will feature Big Brother alum + loved one teams,” confirmed Sharon Tharp.

“Starting hearing rumors in the fall. A lot of players were contacted, some of whom are under contract by other networks and had to decline. Some declined for other reasons ($$). Casting finals just happened in L.A. The teams competing will be finalized any day now. Filming starts in March,” she elaborated.

The confirmation indicates that teams could be racing very soon, and those players could be leaked online.

This is an exciting revelation for TAR 38. Now fans can start thinking about Big Brother alums they would love to see in the next race.

More Big Brother alums are coming to The Amazing Race. Pic credit: @SharonTharp/X

Previous seasons of The Amazing Race and Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

The Amazing Race is on hiatus and Big Brother 27 debuts in Summer 2025 on CBS.