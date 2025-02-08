Big Brother legends reveal The Amazing Race contacted them

Exciting news about a crossover between Big Brother and The Amazing Race was revealed.

A new season of The Amazing Race will have teams, each featuring someone from Big Brother.

Filming begins soon for TAR 38, and the theme intends to intrigue Big Brother fans enough to tune in each week.

The producers have contacted many former houseguests to put together the perfect cast.

Unfortunately, many Big Brother legends have had to turn down The Amazing Race due to other circumstances.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Some former houseguests have already opted out due to family obligations or the cost of missing work

Big Brother legends opt out of The Amazing Race 38

“I had to say no due to money. Reality TV is an expensive hobby at this point if the show doesn’t pay. Good luck to the teams participating. I will be rooting for all of you!!!,” wrote Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina.

Janelle has played Big Brother four times, including in each All-Star season. She has also been on The Amazing Race before; when she partnered with fellow alum Britney Haynes.

“[Danielle Reyes] and I were in the mix as well, but chose not to for this exact reason. Can’t wait to see BB alums back on our screens and crossing over into another CBS show!” wrote Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather.

Xavier was part of The Cookout on BB23 and has been on several other shows following his time in the Big Brother house, including The Challenge and The Anonymous.

“That’s a shame. Would have loved to watch both of you. CBS needs to cough up some money. Damn! Once you get a taste of that NBC money…..Buh Bye,” Janelle responded to Xavier online.

Janelle was likely referencing her time on The Traitors for Peacock. She was featured in the second season with fellow Big Brother alum Cody Calafiore.

Though not appearing on The Amazing Race 38, it sounds like Janelle and Xavier will use social media to cheer on the other players.

Some Big Brother legends have turned down The Amazing Race. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/X

More reality TV news

A full Survivor 48 cast list with bios was released. There are 18 new castaways in the upcoming 2025 Survivor season.

A new season of Big Brother debuts this summer, and the producers hope fans continue tuning in. More details about the Big Brother 2025 season will be revealed later.

Stay tuned to learn who has accepted an invitation to play on the Big Brother-themed season of The Amazing Race.

Previous seasons of Big Brother and The Amazing Race are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother and The Amazing Race are on hiatus at CBS.