The Traitors 3, Episode 7 recap: Intense drama and snakes

A dramatic new episode of The Traitors 3 arrived on Thursday night.

The Traitors 3, Episode 7 picked up following Wes Bergmann from The Challenge getting Banished. Earlier that episode, Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser was Murdered.

Boston Rob Mariano, Danielle Reyes, and Carolyn Wiger were the three Traitors still, but they were at odds due to recent events.

Rob had turned on Bob the Drag Queen (the fourth Traitor), which frustrated Danielle and Carolyn.

But Danielle had tried to start a groundswell in the castle against Carolyn. Carolyn figured it out and got mad.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Danielle gave her word she would fix it, but she ended up doubling down on targeting Carolyn. It made Carolyn want to target Danielle.

The castle turret was a mess as the three Traitors met to open the February 6 episode.

The Traitors 3, Episode 7 recap

“This is a disaster,” Rob stated as the episode began.

“So… um… how do we agree on a Murder tonight?” Carolyn asked.

“I could care less,” Danielle quickly responded.

The debate about who should get Murdered got intense as they started to discuss who had Shields. Carolyn revealed she had one, but Rob wouldn’t reveal who got the Shield in his group during the previous episode.

As a reminder, Dylan Efron, Carolyn, and Chrishell Stause had Shields.

Rob mentioned Derrick Levasseur from Big Brother as the person he wanted to Murder. Danielle fought back against that idea.

The episode flipped to breakfast the following morning so viewers would be surprised.

Right to her face??? 😧#TheTraitorsUS is streaming now on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/sSbW1zYgS6 — Peacock (@peacock) February 5, 2025

Who got Murdered on The Traitors 3, Episode 7?

Derrick Levasseur was Murdered. The Traitors took him out after Rob and Carolyn told Danielle they could “start over” and be “cool” if she caved on him.

“I’m the most dangerous person in here for the Traitors,” Derrick said in his confessional after reading his letter.

“Derrick’s Murder was really tough for me,” Danielle stated in her confessional.

Only 12 players remained in the game.

me on the traitors if alan tapped my shoulder pic.twitter.com/HoNSZVXf7k — r (@keeshfests) February 4, 2025

A challenge in pairs to test relationships – and a surprise

Host Alan Cumming teased that people needed to partner up for the next challenge. It put everyone on edge.

Here are the partners for the challenge:

Danielle and Britney

Dylan and Tom

Ivar and Sam

Gabby and Carolyn

Rob and Ciara

Chrishell and Dolores

$27,000 was on the line. So was safety. Couples battled head-to-head on the Mission, with the winning couple getting Shields.

Sam and Ivar faced Tom and Dylan. Ciara and Rob faced Dolores and Chrishell. Danielle and Britney faced Carolyn and Gabby.

The challenge was a tricky one. The pairs had to hold hands for eight minutes and release when they felt eight minutes had passed. The money was awarded to any couple who could last eight minutes.

Alan’s twist was what made it difficult. The pairs had to place their hands in boxes, but “presents” were added (bugs). It began with millipedes and advanced to scorpions. Later, cockroaches, crickets, mealworms, and snakes were dropped on everyone’s heads. If a tie happened, a duo had to dig through a box of bugs and dirt to find a ring.

Dolores and Chrishell lasted less than 15 seconds with millipedes. Rob and Ciara got Shields .

. Sam and Ivar went to sudden death with Tom and Dylan after each pair lasted eight minutes. Sam and Ivar got Shields.

Danielle and Britney went to sudden death with Carolyn and Gabby after each pair lasted eight minutes. Danielle and Britney got Shields.

The people at risk of being Murdered: Dolores, Chrishell, Tom, Dylan, and Gabby.

The group added $22,500 to the prize pool.

Roundtable drama

Rob was again a suspect at the Roundtable. But he laid the groundwork for people to target Britney. When he defended himself, he tried to argue Britney was the Traitor. Arguments were made, and then it was time to vote.

The Roundtable votes in order: Rob, Tom, Rob, Britney, Gabby, Rob, Rob, Rob, Britney, Rob, Tom, and Rob.

Boston Rob Mariano was Banished. Carolyn and Danielle turned on him in the vote. The votes for Tom and Gabby were because people were unsure how to vote.

The episode ended before we learned who Danielle and Carolyn would Murder next. That will highlight The Traitors 3, Episode 8, on February 13.

Yes, we do in fact see all your tweets 👀 #TheTraitorsUS is streaming now. pic.twitter.com/PeDhGoZGPa — Peacock (@peacock) February 6, 2025

More reality TV news

CBS released the full Survivor 48 cast list and bios. This fresh group of players competes for the $1 million prize.

The producers are bringing back a twist for Big Brother 27. Will fans enjoy the twist a second time on BB27?

Previous episodes of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.