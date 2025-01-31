New Traitors episode is Big Brother vs Survivor: Who survived?

The Traitors have turned on each other, with Boston Rob Mariano ushering Bob the Drag Queen out the front door.

Meanwhile, Danielle Reyes and Carolyn Wiger made plans to turn on each other, suggesting some extensive drama was coming.

Because Rob pushed hard to eliminate Bob, it landed him on the radar of folks like Wes Bergmann.

The preview for The Traitors 3, Episode 6 (debuting on January 30) teased a showdown between Danielle from Big Brother and Carolyn from Survivor.

Would the ladies survive another episode? It seemed unlikely unless they found a way to set aside their differences and target Rob.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As a quick recap, the previous episode saw Robyn Dixon from RHOP Murdered and wrestler Nikki Garcia Banished.

The Traitors 3, Episode 6 recap

The January 30 episode of The Traitors began with Rob, Carolyn, and Danielle meeting in the castle turret.

Carolyn called out Danielle, accusing Danielle of targeting her. Danielle tried to deny it but ended up apologizing.

It became heated, but the trio decided to reset and work together. Danielle also said she would fix what she had done.

Ciara Miller from Summer House and Dolores Catania from RHONJ were safe with Shields.

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser got Murdered.

After the following breakfast, Britney Haynes from Big Brother went to Carolyn and told her that Danielle had mentioned her name for Banishment. Carolyn had a renewed anger toward Danielle. She later learned that Danielle had tried to turn Gabby Windey against her.

A Mission for… Shields?

Host Alan Cumming revealed that $30,000 was on the line. The players split into three groups to track down gunpowder. Each group went after an available Shield instead of working to get money. They got around to that later.

Dylan Efron, Carolyn Wiger, and Chrishell Stause each got a Shield. They could not be Murdered.

The team was successful (barely) in gathering enough gunpowder to win the $30,000 challenge.

The Shield holders decided to keep their information a secret. And nobody volunteered that they had won a Shield.

A dramatic Roundtable

Rob was put on the spot at the Roundtable. He tried to flip things on Wes. Carolyn spoke up as they went at each other, accusing Danielle of causing chaos in the castle. Derrick Levasseur from Big Brother also got involved, stating he was sure Rob was a Traitor.

Carolyn voted for Danielle, setting the stage for the Traitors to turn on themselves again. Danielle later voted for Rob.

Wes Bergmann was Banished. He made the mistake of saying he would go after anyone who voted for him that night. Many of the women were offended and “uncomfortable.”

Derrick left the Roundtable hot. Britney approached him and he accused her of being a Traitor. Suddenly the Big Brother alums were at odds.

Derrick then spread that rumor of Britney being a Traitor. He was upset about taking a shot at Rob and missing.

Who gets Murdered next? Tune in to the February 6 episode to find out.

The next episode also continues Danielle vs Carolyn.

More news from reality TV

CBS has released the Survivor 48 cast names and bios. It reveals the 18 new players about to take over primetime on Wednesday nights.

The Big Brother producers are bringing back a twist for BB27. The fans are uncertain.

Previous episodes of The Traitors 3 are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.