Survivor 48 releases new exciting TV promos

CBS is rolling out its Survivor 48 promotional tour.

The Survivor 48 cast list and bios were recently announced, giving fans a look at the new castaways.

Now some new footage has been released in a series of TV spots designed to spur interest.

Survivor fans got teased with Season 48 footage in December when host Jeff Probst revealed the first teaser.

As with the typical format, CBS viewers didn’t learn the players’ names. That has all changed now.

The Survivor 48 season premiere arrives on Wednesday, February 26 at 8/7c. It’s a two-hour event to get things cooking.

A new minute-long TV promo for Survivor 48

Below is the full minute-long Survivor 48 promo. We see new footage, players are introduced with their names, and the excitement builds for this new season.

They filmed the new season in Fiji; the 18 castaways are new to the show. It gives fans another fresh group hoping to win that $1 million prize.

There is also a succinct 15-second promo running more often on CBS. It features fire captain Joe Hunter, who might garner many fans this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joe Hunter on Survivor 48.

Many Survivor fans have noticed that the new cast is older than usual.

Below is a graphic a Survivor fan created showing that this is the oldest cast of the New Era and reportedly one of the oldest casts the show has seen.

Here's the average age of each New Era cast



Interesting to note that Survivor 48 is the 8th oldest cast in Survivor history#Survivor pic.twitter.com/pSPJQg6ztR — Lyle 🏝️ (@_FromTheIsland) February 8, 2025

Survivor 48 and The Amazing Race 37

As a reminder, the new Survivor season begins on Wednesday, February 26. The following Wednesday, the show slides to its 90-minute timeslot, and a new season of The Amazing Race debuts at 9:30/8:30c.

Below are cast photos shared for each show. Do you think they will all be smiling that big at the end of their respective seasons?

Survivor Season 48 Can't wait Premiere New February 26th , 2025 pic.twitter.com/F6j5rZmYdM — Tien Nguyen 2 (@NguynHongNamTi1) February 8, 2025

Survivor 48 debuts on February 26 on CBS.