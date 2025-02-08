Survivor 48 cast: Everything you should know about Joe Hunter

The Survivor 48 cast was released ahead of the February 26 start date.

This new season was filmed in Fiji immediately following Survivor 47.

Host Jeff Probst returns (of course) and has 18 new castaways competing for the $1 million prize.

As rumors build about who will be on the Survivor 50 cast, we still get two new seasons before that big season arrives.

Survivor 47 seems like a distant memory, even though the season finale aired in December 2024.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Rachel LaMont won Survivor 47, beating Sam Phalen and Sue Smey in a one-sided jury vote. It’s the third-straight time a woman has won following Dee Valladares winning Survivor 45 and Kenzie Petty winning Survivor 46.

Who is Joe Hunter on the Survivor 48 cast?

Joe Hunter is a fire captain from Northern California who is ready to make a splash on Survivor 48.

The 45-year-old Sacramento man is playing Survivor to honor his sister.

In a brief video released to introduce him, Joe warns everyone that he can be a “monster” that nobody sees coming.

“I don’t wanna be a Challenge Beast,” Joe states in the video. “Because that’ll be a target. But what about a monster? Like I’m in the closet. I’m under the bed. I’m nasty.”

Joe breaks down how he went to UCLA on a football scholarship and now has two kids. His sister was lost to domestic violence, and Joe speaks about playing the game for her this season.

Star Toomey, Bianca Roses, Joe Hunter, Eva Erickson, Thomas Krottinger, and Shauhin Davari are the Lagi Tribe on Survivor 48.

Joe describes himself as courageous, compassionate, and loving. He enjoys taking his kids to the pool, family trips (like to Tahoe), and having dance parties with his kids.

“I have been through so much loss, pain and struggle. This has given me the power to overcome anything. This has given me the power to overcome and be the next Sole Survivor,” Joe responded when asked why he would become the Sole Survivor.

Check out the video below to meet Joe Hunter from Survivor 48.

More news from reality TV

Here’s the full Survivor 48 cast list. It features bios for each new castaway.

Boston Rob Mariano seems to have retired from Survivor. The former winner and multiple-time player feels he has done everything he can as a player.

A new Amazing Race season will feature only Big Brother folks. It introduces a new wrinkle in how the producers construct a season of the race.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 48 debuts on February 26 on CBS.