Survivor 48 recap: An intense season premiere

A new Survivor season has arrived.

The Survivor 48 premiere aired on Wednesday night, introducing the new castaways to the viewers at home.

Host Jeff Probst welcomed 18 new folks to the beaches of Fiji, and it was off to the races.

A $1 million prize goes to the Survivor 48 winner.

Intermixed with the Survivor 48 presentation are chances for fans to vote on Survivor 50.

The Survivor 50 voting puts the fans in charge. It’s a great chance for viewers to get their voices heard.

The Survivor 48 castaways and tribes

It’s time for a breakdown of what tribe each of the 18 players is on. Here’s a link to full cast bios.

Civa Tribe (Orange): Charity Nelms, Chrissy Sanowsky, David Kinne, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, and Mitch Guerra.

Lagi Tribe (Purple): Bianca Roses, Eva Erickson, Joe Hunter, Shauhin Davari, Star Toomey, and Thomas Krottinger.

Vula Tribe (Green): Cedrek McFadden, Justin Pioppi, Kevin Leung, Mary Zheng, Saiounia “Sai” Hughley, and Stephanie Berger.

Survivor 48, Episode 1 recap

The premiere began with footage of the new players from when they learned they would be on Survivor 48. It was a fun and emotional way to open the show.

It transitioned to the boats of castaways racing across the water as host Jeff Probst waited for them on the beach. We got a few quick confessionals from excited players, and then it was time for Jeff to welcome everyone.

During the first challenge (at the arrival beach), a pot, machete, and flint were on the line. An obstacle course awaited the players as they battled for tribe supplies.

Lagi jumped out to a huge lead. Vula got stuck on one stage.

Lagi (Bianca, Eva, Joe, Shauhin, Star, and Thomas) easily won the supplies.

Each losing tribe had to send one person to compete for tribe supplies. Kevin from Vula and Kyle from Civa were chosen. Kevin also stated that he injured his shoulder during the opening challenge and wanted to redeem himself on the Journey.

The Lagi Tribe had lots of fun having just won the first challenge. It led to a more relaxing atmosphere at camp.

The Vula Tribe felt like a group of underdogs in the game.

Kevin vs Kyle in the first Journey Challenge

Kevin and Kyle were taken to an island where they had to battle for camp supplies. Each followed a rope into the jungle. They had to find a key to secure a machete and that machete led to a pot they used to pour water into a jug.

The first person to fill their jug and unlock a flint won. Kyle moved erratically and broke his jug. He was eliminated.

Kyle later chose to help Kevin fill his jug. It was a nice moment between the duo.

Kevin returned to the Vula Tribe with the pot, machete, and flint. He had made up for being injured.

Sai, Cedrek, and Justin pulled Kevin into a four-person alliance. Kevin was also close with Mary.

David and Mitch started noticing animal imprints and letters on things around the camp for the Civa Tribe. Kyle returned as they were exploring. David then shared what he had discovered with Mitch.

A Beware Advantage is found

Sai and Justin went searching for Immunity Idols at Vula. Star found a Beware Advantage and shared it with Justin. She received clues (and a cryptex) but lost her Tribal Council vote until she found the Immunity Idol associated with it.

Later, Sai discovered that the animal imprints around the camp corresponded to numbers on her cryptex. She opened it with help from her alliance (with Cedrek, Justin, and Kevin). Inside was the Immunity Idol. She also got her vote back.

Star was searching for an Immunity Idol at Lagi.

Eva pulled Joe aside at Lagi. She has autism and sought a friend to help her if she became overwhelmed at any point. Joe was all-in on helping her.

The first Immunity Challenge of Survivor 48

A massive Survivor tool kit went to the winner of the first Immunity Challenge. A smaller tool kit would go to the runner-up.

Civa would get their flint by winning immunity.

The three tribes attacked an intense obstacle course that was done in stages. Civa was struggling again.

Lagi jumped out to a big lead, with Vula following in second.

Lagi won the Immunity Challenge and the large tool kit. Civa was safe by finishing in second.

Fans voting on Survivor 50

A commercial revealed that Survivor fans get to vote on aspects of Season 50. It puts the game in the hands of the fans.

Here’s a breakdown of how Survivor 50 voting works.

Tribal Council for the Vula Tribe

It was the first Tribal Council for Survivor 48. Everyone got a chance to speak as Jeff asked them about the first few days of the season.

The vote would set the tone for the Vula Tribe.

Stephanie played her Shot in the Dark. She sacrificed her vote to find safety and it didn’t work.

Jeff read the votes as Sai, Steph, Steph, and Steph.

Stephanie Berger was the first person voted off Survivor 48.

