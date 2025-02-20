Survivor alum Brandon Hantz arrested on racketeering and arson charges

Survivor alum Brandon Hantz has been arrested.

The two-time Survivor player is the nephew of fellow Survivor alum Russell Hantz.

According to TMZ, Brandon was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy and arson.

The report also states that several alleged associates face additional charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas has reportedly charged Brandon and 13 other people with a variety of crimes outlined in a 22-count indictment.

Further allegations state that the group is part of the Bandidos motorcycle gang in Texas.

TMZ also reported that a family member had confirmed Brandon Hantz was arrested. His house was also allegedly raided.

Expect more updates to emerge from this situation.

Who is Brandon Hantz from Survivor?

Brandon Hantz appeared on Survivor: South Pacific and Survivor: Caramoan.

Survivor fans met Brandon as a 19-year-old Born-Again Christian who was already married.

He noted that his favorite hobbies were shooting his guns, hunting, and eating crawfish. When asked to describe himself in three words, he said he was “headstrong, bold, and clever.”

As for his pet peeves, he stated, “When I order some food, and it’s not the way I want it, or they forget my hot sauce.”

His first season was Survivor: South Pacific, which was filmed in 2011.

Brandon finished sixth place on Survivor 23, becoming the 13th person voted out on Day 35.

Sophia Clarke won Survivor 23, with Coach Wade serving as the runner-up. Albert Destrade was the second runner-up, and Ozzy Lusth finished fourth.

Brandon returned for Survivor: Caramoan. That season featured the Fans vs. Favorites theme and featured many recognizable alums.

Brandon was voted out on Day 13, becoming the fifth person sent home. The one-sided vote eliminated the Texas native.

John Cochran won Survivor 26. Sherri Biethman and Dawn Meehan were runners-up that season. Additional players that season included Andrea Boehlke, Shamar Thomas, and Brenda Lowe.

